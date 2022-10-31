ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Elon Musk is set to slash Twitter jobs and raise fees, but at least he’s having fun

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNNdD_0itY1OFM00
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. What will Musk do with Twitter, his newest business acquisition? Hannibal Hanschke, Associated Press

Less than a week after dropping $44 billion and beginning his reign as the self-described “Chief Twit” of social media giant Twitter, Elon Musk’s early moves, at least the ones we know about, are signaling plans that include mass layoffs and higher fees for premium user services. But so far the Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest man is delaying any implementation of his oft-promised changes when it comes to easing Twitter’s content moderation policies.

While there remain more questions than answers about potential Twitter course changes, Musk is tweeting quips and jabs aplenty.

And, as observers monitor for signs of revamps while Musk and his team of newly imported executives set up shop at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, Musk took to his new property on Sunday to tweet a link to an ugly, and inaccurate, news report about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home.

Who is Alex Spiro and why should you care?

At one point in the lead-up to finally closing the blockbuster Twitter deal last week, Musk had told potential investors he planned to cut the platform’s 7,000 or so employees by 75% once he took control of the company.

He has since retreated from that statement, but Musk’s inner circle met with some of the remaining Twitter executives (CEO Parag Agrawal and a handful of others were terminated almost immediately after the deal closed) to finalize a plan to cut staff roles by 25%, according to The Washington Post.

Chief among those Musk insiders is 39-year-old trial attorney Alex Spiro, who’s earned a national reputation thanks to successfully representing a slew of well-known clients including Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner and Naomi Osaka. Spiro has been doing legal work for Musk for a few years and was part of the team that would have represented Musk in the lawsuit Twitter filed against him before the deal came together.

Spiro, according to the Post, is taking an active role in managing several teams at Twitter, including legal, government relations, policy and marketing, according to four people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them, as well as tweets from some of the people involved.

A Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also indicated Musk had dissolved Twitter’s board, leaving himself as sole director of the company.

Twitter will charge more for premium content, and the blue check

About a year ago, Twitter launched its Twitter Blue premium service that, for $4.99 month, offered perks like “undo tweet” and access to some content without the annoyance of paid ads.

According to a report this weekend by tech news website The Verge, Musk and has team have issued a directive to modify Twitter Blue into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users.

The plan is to start charging $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription and, according to The Verge, verified users would then be given 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. And, just to keep things moving along, Twitter employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of Nov. 7 to launch the feature or they will be fired, per The Verge.

Elon Musk tweets, then deletes, link to fake news about Paul Pelosi

On Sunday, Musk tweeted a link to an article posted by fringe news outlet the Santa Monica Observer that recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack last week in the couple’s San Francisco home, even though there is no evidence to support that claim, per The Associated Press.

Musk later deleted the tweet, which was posted in response to a tweet from Hilary Clinton that had criticized Republicans for generally spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” and said, “It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result.”

In response to Clinton’s tweet, Musk provided a link to the Santa Monica Observer article and added, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

In the meantime, Elon Musk is still having fun with his new Twitter toy

As speculation continues to swirl around Musk and how he intends to mold Twitter, and by default the habits of its 240 million or so daily users, into a more perfect reflection of his vision for the platform, the world’s richest human continues to find plenty of lighter fodder for his frequent postings:

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fires Entire Twitter Board

Twitter has changed ownership. And if that somehow wasn't clear by now, the new owner wants to make it so. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , completed the acquisition of the social network on Oct. 27 for the colossal sum of $44 billion. Everyone is awaiting announcements on the platform's economic model and the rules that will determine which posts are acceptable and not.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Houston Chronicle

The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
ALABAMA STATE
MarketRealist

Anchor Brianna Keilar Has a Bright Future Despite CNN Replacing 'New Day'

If you tuned in to watch CNN’s New Day on Nov. 1, 2022, you may have noticed the time slot was taken by a new show, CNN This Morning. Hosted by co-anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, CNN This Morning serves as a replacement for New Day and will air on its same schedule, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. So, what happened to New Day anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman?
WASHINGTON STATE
IndieWire

CNN’s New Morning Show Is Not Off to a Sunny Start in Ratings

CNN’s new-look morning show needs an early jolt of caffeine. The ratings are in for “CNN This Morning” with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, and they got off to a rough start, lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day.” “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from...
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
AdWeek

CNN Anchor Jim Scuitto Back on Air After Month-Long Absence

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After taking some personal time, CNN’s Jim Scuitto returned to his usual perch on Thursday, anchoring the weekday morning edition of CNN Newsroom.
Deseret News

Paul Pelosi released from the hospital, reports say

On Thursday, six days after being attacked at his home, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital. Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco residence last week. The man who allegedly attacked Pelosi, David DePape, has been charged with both state and federal charges, including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence and also asked, “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking Paul Pelosi. At the time, the House Speaker was in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy