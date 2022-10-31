Auburn Football Reportedly Names Interim Head Coach Following Bryan Harsin Firing

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On the same day it hired a new athletics director, Auburn fired football coach Bryan Harsin Monday morning.

Now, the university has revealed who will coach the team in Harsin's absence.

Running backs coach Carnell Williams has been named the Tigers' interim head coach, according to a report from Auburn Live . Williams will coach the team, currently 3-5, for their final four games of 2022.

Williams starred at running back for Auburn from 2001-04 before being selected fifth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and playing seven professional seasons. He has spent the past three years as the running backs coach for his alma mater.

The play of running back Tank Bigsby has been one of the bright spots for Auburn the past few seasons.

Bigsby was named the SEC co-freshman of the year in 2020 after leading all freshmen in the conference with 834 rushing yards. He rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has accumulated 587 yards and seven scores so far as a junior.

While it's possible that Williams could earn consideration for the full-time head coaching job if Auburn manages to turn around its season, it seems unlikely.

Williams' three seasons at Auburn represent his only Power Five coaching experience, and Auburn president Christopher Roberts said in a statement Monday that the school would "begin an immediate search" for Harsin's replacement.