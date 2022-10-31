San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon.

The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon.

Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He played 21 snaps for the Niners in their 31-14 win over Los Angeles.

However, other 49ers receivers, like Deebo Samuel, are getting healthy. That means the team doesn't have a need for Snead any longer.

"The #49ers have released WR Willie Snead IV," the team announced.

The Niners are now focused on potential replacements. San Francisco worked out a group of wide receivers on Monday.

The list includes Adam Humphries, Austin Mack, Tajae Sharpe and Mohamed Sanu.

"Willie Snead played 21 snaps for the 49ers against the Rams but he's been cut and the team is working out potential replacements, including familiar faces Mohamed Sanu and Austin Mack," said David Lombardi.

It's possible the 49ers re-sign Willie Snead to the practice squad.