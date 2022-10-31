Read full article on original website
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had fun celebrating Halloween with their "Baldwinitos." On Monday, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday. While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao...
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed
Usher's Halloween didn't go quite as planned. The R&B singer initially shared photos of his two youngest kids, son Sire Castrello, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, from a recent photoshoot where Sire was a sumo wrestler and Sovereign was Maribel from Disney's Encanto. He later shared the photo...
Pregnant MTV Star Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Last Halloween Before Baby: 'Ready to Pop'
Chanel West Coast made the most of her last Halloween before becoming a mom Chanel West Coast could become a mom any day now, but that didn't stop her from enjoying her Halloween. On Tuesday, the MTV personality shared photos of her Halloween on Instagram, showing off her bump in a babydoll hippie costume with flower appliques. "Got dressed up even tho I'm ready to pop lol," she captioned the photos she shared, which show her posing with a skeleton and with boyfriend Dom Fenison as they await the arrival...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Her Halloween Party Debut as Catwoman: 'It's Fun to Have Her Here'
The Making the Cut host's daughter came to the famous Halloween party for the first time this year Heidi Klum was hiding something spectacular under her worm costume at her Halloween party this year. The Making the Cut host showed off what was under her elaborate costume after she made it inside her party, and it was much more glam than the worm! Heidi bared all in a naked catsuit adorned with rhinestones that were ever so strategically placed around her body. Despite the full glam look, though,...
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2 Tori Roloff is enjoying her first Halloween as a family of five. On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from Halloween with husband Zach Roloff and their three kids — sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. The sweet photo shows Jackson, who is dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leans against Zach, who is not...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'
The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
Hilary Swank Shares Adorable Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump — and Dog! — in Costume for Halloween
On Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram. In the photo, Swank, 48, is wearing a black t-shirt with "My Little Pumpkins" written in orange across her belly. She's also pointing to her dog, Moon, who's cutely outfitted in a black and...
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Vanessa Williams Recalls Bursting 'into Tears' When She Met Lena Horne: 'She Meant That Much'
The star spoke to PEOPLE as she and the theater community came together to honor late Broadway luminary Lena Horne Tuesday Vanessa Williams and the theater community came together to honor late Broadway luminary Lena Horne. On Monday, the singer and actress, 59, performed "Stormy Weather" outside of the newly minted Lena Horne Theatre — formerly the Brooks Atkinson — which became the first Broadway house to be named for a Black woman. Williams sang the classic torch song, notably performed by Horne in the 1940s, numerous times when...
Jenna Bush Hager Dresses as Witch for Halloween as She Shares Sweet Family Photos
Jenna Bush Hager is mom to daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and son Hal, 3 Jenna Bush Hager's kids are ready for Halloween! On Monday, the Today co-host, 40, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story featuring her three kids dressed up for the spooky holiday. In the family photo, Bush Hager matches daughter Poppy Louise, 7, as the two are dressed as witches with similar wide-brimmed black hats. Husband Henry Hager wears a dinosaur costume that matches 3-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold. The couple's oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila"...
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year! On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines. In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke...
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in Death of a Salesman on Broadway
Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce previously costarred on the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58,...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Meghan Markle and Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau drank wine and got ‘giddy like school girls’
The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about a recent social occasion in which she and the Canadian First Lady, Sophie Trudeau, swam together, drank wine and got “giddy, like absolute school girls”. During the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle shared details of the...
Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie
Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch
Tia Mowry posed for a moody family photo with her kids as they channeled characters from The Addams Family Tia Mowry is enjoying Halloween with her two kids. On Monday, the Family Reunion actress, 44, gave a glimpse at Halloween with her two kids — daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11 — on her Instagram Story. The three spent the holiday checking out lights and displays in Los Angeles, posing for pictures at different spots. In a later post on Tuesday, Mowry gave fans a better look at...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
