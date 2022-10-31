Read full article on original website
Hear and see the 'rare' impacts after large meteoroid hits Mars
Scientists revealed Thursday that two of its Mars robots recorded a sizable quake, leaving a crater bigger than any ever recorded in the solar system.
Bombardment of radiation on astronauts furthering cancer research on Earth
Exposure to high levels of radiation in space are leading to improved cancer treatments
November total lunar eclipse offers celestial highlight amongst meteor showers and glowing planets
In November, U.S. sky gazers will enjoy a lunar eclipse and a planet parade with a few ongoing meteor showers as highlights.
NASA wants your help to uncover mysteries behind bright flashes in the sky called ‘sprites’
It might sound like NASA is investigating another UFO sighting with its latest call for citizen scientists' help, but the mysterious bright flashes known as "sprites" are a weather-related phenomenon.
NASA's moon spacecraft survives trials of spaceflight, inches closer to lunar arrival
To test the challenging orbit of a future moon space station, where astronauts will stop on the way down to the moon, a small NASA spacecraft is about to try it out first.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
DALLAS - Friday is shaping up to be a potentially dangerous weather day for roughly 37 million people as the weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central U.S., with storms that could produce significantly strong tornadoes and damaging winds and large hail.
Swarming insects can create an atmospheric charge comparable to storm-producing clouds, study shows
Lightning is a huge spark of electricity between Earth’s atmosphere and the ground, but what about thousands of tiny charges closer to the ground? A new study found that swarms of honeybees produce as much electricity as a storm cloud.
Divers remove sixth set of human remains from dwindling Lake Mead
Human remains were found in mid-October in the Callville Bay of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Humans added to water cycle diagram for first time
The diagram used by educators to teach students about Earth’s water cycle has gotten an update, and it now includes how humans affect the availability of our most precious resource.
Say cheese! Sun showcases smiley appearance
The sun is showcasing a very smiley jack-o'-lantern appearance just in time for Halloween.
NASA conducts lunar rover, moonwalking tests in Arizona to prepare for moon landing
NASA astronauts and engineers have been preparing for the exploration of the lunar South Pole here on Earth.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Here come the booms: SpaceX targets Nov. 1 for first Falcon Heavy launch in 3 years
After a three-year absence, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has an upcoming launch from Kennedy Space Center.
JPSS-2 satellite launching next week will help forecast climate change, extreme weather
A new satellite made to help forecasters better predict extreme weather and monitor climate change will soon head to space. NOAA's JPSS-2 is expected to launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early on Thursday.
Twilight rocket launch causes sky to glow over Desert Southwest
A Falcon 9 rocket launch after sunset caused the exhaust to glow in the skies over Arizona, Nevada and California on Thursday
