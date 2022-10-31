Economy Is Top of Mind This Election Season

"Coined in 1992 by Bill Clinton's campaign strategist James Carville, "it's the economy, stupid" is a favorite bromide of political commentators who argue that at the end of the day it's all about dollars and cents for American voters. Yet the truth of that well-worn phrase is hard to verify. What does "the economy" even mean, and what does placing it front and center look like? Is it possible to separate it from other social issues? Also, if it was true in 1992, does it still hold water today? Looking at the economic backdrop of this upcoming midterm election, the answer might...
"Cannabis is back on the ballot this fall, as voters in five U.S. states decide on cannabis legalization in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Should Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota join 19 other states in legalization, Americans in more than half of U.S. states will have access to adult-use cannabis. Organizers in two other states came close to qualifying initiatives for the ballot while organizers in Nebraska failed to collect an adequate amount of signatures to qualify. A group of organizers in Oklahoma collected enough signatures, but after a legal challenge, the state Supreme Court ruled there wasn’t adequate...
A huge loophole in the 13th Amendment is the reason that slavery is on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections, which experts link to flaws in the prison system that incarcerates black people at almost five times the rate as white people.
"Look out Spotify. Amazon is expanding access to its music catalog for Prime members. Members will now be able to listen to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, without advertisements, and at no additional subscription cost. They will also be able to listen to a larger selection of ad-free podcasts, including those from CNN, The New York Times, and ESPN. "When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a press release. “We continue to innovate...
I’m serious – don’t pay attention to early voting.
About this time in every election cycle analysts become starved for data to analyze. Of course, actual useful data is just around the corner, dropping on Election Day 2022. Some analysts, not content to wait, turn to the closest thing we have: early voting. It happens every time. So once again I will implore the site’s readership to just wait until Tuesday, because the analysis of early voting is a mug’s game in almost all circumstances.
"It's 2022 in a nutshell: The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, and the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs — a pattern that the nation's top banker several times has said cannot hold. Beating estimates by a wide margin, U.S. payrolls tacked on another 261,000 jobs in October. The report comes just days after the Fed announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, and Chair Jerome Powell again stressed the need for softening in the labor market if inflation is ever going to come down to the target range of 2 percent. Unemployment, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent...
Author of 'We Are Proud Boys,' Andy Campbell, drops by 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss extremism, hate speech and anti-semitism in America, and how that may impact how people vote in the midterm elections.
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early trading after the U.S. government said the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to intentionally restrain the jobs market are taking effect and may help...
"By Haleluya HaderoAmazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.Company executives have decided to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce and anticipate the pause to be in place for a few months, Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo posted on Amazon's website on Thursday.The company “will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Galetti said. “We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy.”Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally.In the past few weeks, Amazon had paused hiring for the corporate side of its retail division and some of its other businesses. The company has also gotten rid of subsidiary fabric.om and shuttered its Amazon Care health service. Galetti said the Seattle-based retail and tech giant still intends to hire a “meaningful number of people” next year."
"While Roku may have beaten the Street's expectations with its latest quarterly report, the company is warning consumers and marketers that it may not have as much spending power during the next few months."As we enter the holiday season, we expect the macro environment to further pressure consumer discretionary spend and degrade advertising budgets, especially in the TV scatter market," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "We expect these conditions to be temporary, but it is difficult to predict when they will stabilize or rebound. We therefore anticipate Q4 Player revenue and Platform revenue to be lower year...
