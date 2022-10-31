ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FodorsTravel

You Shouldn’t Book an Airbnb in Argentina

A simple question with a complex answer. The inquisitive couple waited on my response, their eyes never wavering from mine. Did they want the whole truth or the massaged truth?. “I fell in love with the city, its European architecture, and its people the last time I visited. I wanted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The New European Vacation? Travelers Are Returning for Trips That Are All About Food and Wine

When Colin and Jenoa Matthes left their home state of Utah to embark on a world tour in 2019, they found themselves drawn to the food scenes in places like France and Italy. "We really loved, especially, the food in all of these different countries … and how local and specialized they were in different regions ... That's not really something that we get as much in the U.S. where we're from, where it's more of a smorgasbord of cuisines from around the world," Colin Matthes told CNBC by video call.
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph

Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
cntraveler.com

These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars

From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
trazeetravel.com

Is This Moveable Hotel Concept the Future of Travel?

What if you could combine the fun of travel with the convenience and coolness factor of a tiny home, but without the need to rent a pricey homestay that doesn’t include all the amenities you love from hotels? One new concept from hospitality design firm OBMI might be just what you’re looking for.
prestigeonline.com

Malaysia Nightlife: The best rooftop bars for dazzling views

Plenty would view rooftop bars as merely a gimmick; a tourist trap that entices you with the city skyline. Yet it’s hard to deny that rooftop bars do have significant flair and grandeur whereas the selling point of a regular bar requires a great selection of cocktails, its atmosphere, its theme, and its clientele. Places like Coley, Nadodi, and Pacific Standard come to mind, offering a refreshing change to what a bar can and should be.
wanderingeducators.com

The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel

While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines, Sailors literally drank all the beer in an Iceland city 4 years ago

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors reportedly drank an entire Icelandic city’s supply of beers during NATO’s Trident Juncture 2018 four years ago today. The exercise, said to be the largest military exercise in decades, drew in military forces from 31 countries and sprawled from the Baltic Sea to Iceland, where some 7,000 American sailors and Marines marched into bars across the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, Stars and Stripes reported at the time.
The Associated Press

Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
TEXAS STATE
