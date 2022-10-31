ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno Wells Fargo parking lot shooter sentenced to life in prison for 2020 killing

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Davion Simonton has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting 78-year-old Doug Morrin in a Wells Fargo parking lot two years ago.

Simonton, 23, pled guilty to the shooting in August. He will be eligible for parole in 24 years.

Police responded to the Nov. 12, 2020, shooting at 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank at Neil Road and South McCarran Boulevard.

According to a press release from the District Attorney's Office, Morrin was leaving the bank with an envelope of money when Simonton shot him in his left thigh and robbed him.

The DA says that Simonton fled the scene, discarding his mask and sweatshirt along the way. Based on witness descriptions and the direction he ran, police say they found him a short distance from the bank and arrested him.

Morrin died in the hospital. The DA says that he was a member of the Sparks Rotary Club and First Tee of Northern Nevada.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno Wells Fargo parking lot shooter sentenced to life in prison for 2020 killing

