Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Time Out Global
New ‘Avatar 2’ trailer showcases huge underwater battles
The new trailer for the long-in-the-making Avatar sequel has landed, and it looks like James Cameron might just have pulled off the impossible once more. Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in cinemas on December 16, 13 years after the original broke box office records around the globe. The story wasn’t massively groundbreaking, but the visual effects certainly were.
ComicBook
Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)
Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.
hubpages.com
Bleach's English Dub Comes in November
I'm an entrepreneur with a variety of interests that range from comics to anime. Whelp, I’m glad I’ve been keeping an eye on Bleach TYBW and learned that the English dub will premiere on Hulu in November 2022. A lot of the cast will be returning with Johnny Young Bosch as Ichigo, Michelle Ruff as Rukia, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryuu, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime, Wally Wingert as Renji, and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
EW.com
The 20 best Hammer horror films
Hammer Film Productions, the venerable British studio behind some of horror's buzziest titles, was established in 1935 by comedian and entrepreneur William Hinds, who named the company after his own stage name, Will Hammer. Before it completely embraced the horror genre, Hammer produced some of the anodyne mystery thrillers starring Bela Lugosi that were popular at the time, as well as war pictures and the odd Oscar vehicle. (Hammer's first production, the since-lost film The Public Life of Henry the Ninth, was the first British film to receive an Academy Award nomination for best picture.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s breathtaking new war epic torpedoes the Top 10 in 89 countries
The spookiest day on the calendar may be right around the corner, but Netflix subscribers have been checking out an original movie that’s haunting for an entirely different set of reasons, with the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front bombarding the platform’s most-watched rankings. Per...
EW.com
How Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's Dracula wedding inspired Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As an entertainment journalist, Maureen Lee Lenker has spent much of her career covering film and the romance genre for Entertainment Weekly. So, perhaps it's no surprise that her debut novel combines the best of both worlds.
EW.com
Class is canceled: Degrassi revival scrapped at HBO Max
School is no longer in session for HBO Max's Degrassi revival. The streamer has scrapped its plans for a new installment in the teen drama franchise, which was announced in January, EW has confirmed. The news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is just the latest in a stream of cutbacks at Warner Bros. Discovery after the merger earlier this year between Discovery and WarnerMedia.
Gizmodo
Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie
There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year. We know...
EW.com
Dreamers rejoice: The Sandman renewed for more episodes
Join us in a toast, will you? Here's to absent friends, lost loves, old gods, and the season of mists — EW can confirm that The Sandman has finally been renewed for more episodes. Following season 1 and a surprise bonus episode released in August, Netflix has given the...
EW.com
The Winchesters star Bianca Kajlich on that heartbreaking John and Millie scene
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Nov. 1 episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters deals a lot with familial relationships, particularly the relationship between a parent and their child. For John (Drake Rodger), we've watched him struggle with losing his father, and we've watched him struggle with his relationship with his mom (Bianca Kajlich). But in the CW drama's fourth episode, we watched as Millie came to John's rescue when she hit the road and helped on a hunt.
EW.com
The Mosquito Coast clip teases secret history of Melissa George and Justin Theroux's characters
The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
EW.com
Anne Hathaway teases her 'tempting' idea for Devil Wears Prada sequel, or 'they could relaunch it'
One thing that's harder to get than 10 or 15 skirts from Calvin Klein? A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Still, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has a fun idea for what the characters might be up to years later, even if a second film isn't formally in the works.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 9 – Nobody’s Listening!
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening!
EW.com
The 20 best Bruce Campbell roles of all time
Bruce Campbell's big break, and the role for which he is best known, was the lead of Ash in the Evil Dead franchise — but the performer had nearly three dozen acting credits to his name thanks to the short films he'd performed in dating back to his teenage years. The first of these, Oedipus Rex (1972), was a student movie which also featured Evil Dead alumni Scott Spiegel and Josh Becker.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmation, Plus Episode Descriptions
Details about the upcoming release of 'Outer Banks' Season 3, including confirmation on the date Madelyn Cline spilled and episode details.
thedigitalfix.com
New Godzilla movie coming next year from Toho
If you love monster movies, you’re going to be very happy to hear that there’s a new Godzilla film on the way from Toho, the studio that brought you the epic Shin Godzilla in 2016. Toho has been around since 1932 and is the premier production company bringing...
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Invites Us Back to Pandora
The wait is almost over. After 13 years of delays, the development of new technologies, and the promise of four sequels, the huge franchise that started with Avatar is finally getting kicked back to life in mid-December. That means it’s way past time that we got teased with a full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water – after all, it’s been five months since the record-breaking teaser found its way to our screens.
Comments / 0