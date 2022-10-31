Man charged with attempted murder in Garrettsville ax attack
GARRETTSVILLE , Ohio (WJW) — A man is in jail facing attempted murder charges in a reported ax attack on a woman Friday at a home in the 8200 block of High Street.
Christopher M. Harris, 44, of Garrettsville, is currently in the Portage County jail on a $2 million bond. He was arraigned Monday on two counts of attempted murder.Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
Officers who responded to the home just after 3:30 p.m. Friday set a perimeter with help from Hiram police officers and Portage County sheriff’s deputies, according to a police report released Monday.
They called for the man to surrender, but received no response. They then forced their way into the home and found a man lying on the floor and Harris “sitting down and holding a knife,” the report states. He was arrested after “several commands by SWAT members.”Man involved in death of former Mayor Jackson’s grandson found guilty
The two victims, a 69-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report. They live at the same High Street address as Harris, the report shows.
Harris is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a bond hearing.
He may face additional charges after a review from county prosecutors and presentation to a county grand jury.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 4