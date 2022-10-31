Read full article on original website
Reader supports Gaylord, Amandus, and Bowker
I'm writing to express my support for Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Have you ever been in a job where you're the one doing all the work while your boss is nowhere to be found? I think that's the reason I support Becky, she's worked hard in the Treasurer's office, she has the support of county employees and she gets the job done. She bends over backwards to make sure Lee County citizens get what they need. She is always happy to help and ready to deliver. The big difference between her and her opponent is Becky is there for the people, I'm not sure why her opponent is there.
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting
FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
Candidate responds to attacks in front of election
Because Todd Eaves as the mouthpiece of the union alliance between the Democrat party and his union feels the need to attack me on a regular basis I will respond. He has accused me of picking fights. I don't but I also do not walk away from them. Have I said unflattering things about the judgment and even intelligence of some individuals on social media that have accused the mayor and council members of nonexistent corruption, referred to a city employee as Fat F, used a screen name of F Fort Madison (they finished the word) and even tried to imitate me on social media. Yes I did and I don't apologize. I will stand up against a bully, I have done so all of my life. When people are attacked unjustly including myself I do not back down.
Amandus points out differences from opponent
These last 10 months actively campaigning for the Lee County Board of Supervisors I have learned so much from so many people. While going door to door I met some of the nicest, warmest, and friendly folks in our community. These people shared with me their concerns not only about the county but also the country! I have learned a lot about what is on the minds of Lee County voters and I’m grateful for this experience as it will prepare me to take your concerns to the board.
Kempker named 2023 TSR Chairman
FORT MADISON - The Tri-State Rodeo will have a long-standing veteran ushering in the 2023 event, which just happens to be its 75th Anniversary. With Tony Johnson exiting as General Chairman after serving the past four years, including the COVID-cancelled 2021 year, 18-year committee secretary Chuck Kempker has been tapped to usher in the 75th, or diamond jubilee, year.
Keokuk couple endorses Graber for State Rep.
Did you know this about our Republican Representative Martin Graber?. Introduced a bill to invest monies in the Veteran’s Trust fund yielding higher returns for Iowa Veterans in need. Works with the Iowa Insurance Division to update the Iowa Code for better insurance practices in our state. Supported “Back...
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Lindy L. Roberts, 65, Fort Madison
Lindy Lee Roberts, 65, Fort Madison, Iowa died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Eldon L and Ruth Maxine (Shanks) Roberts. On July 26, 1975, he married Cynthia M Snider at the former Santa Fe Methodist Church, Fort Madison. They met in the 5th grade, dated in high school, and were married for 47 years.
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
For the Record – Thursday, November 3, 2022
11/02/22 – 6:58 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 11/02/22 – 5:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 11/02/22...
Central Lee lands $800K for electric buses
DONNELLSON — The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Clean School Bus Program has awarded the Central Lee Community School District with $790,000 to replace two of its school buses. The reserved funds include $750,000 for two new electric buses and $40,000 for eligible charging infrastructure. When selecting school districts...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage
A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James A. Hennigar, 90, Fort Madison
James A. Hennigar, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at The Kensington. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Rockwell, IA to Clifford & Alice Gallagher Hennigar. He married LaMona “Mona” Fountas on January 7, 1952 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He co-founded Hennigar Construction with his wife in 1969 and it is still in operation today. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway
After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, Warsaw
Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Ruby was born on January 25, 1943, in Arp, Texas, the daughter of Earl Roy and Erma (Pettis) Herrin. She graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1963. On March 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Boulton. They were divorced in 1977.
All aboard, Ottumwa — railroad merger could bring more trains through town
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The busiest rail crossing in Ottumwa will be at the intersection of Canadian Pacific's line and Quincy Avenue on the west side of the city. That is, if the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern goes through. It has been in the works...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
During Willard Miller hearing, defense claims officers lied to obtain search warrant
DES MOINES, Iowa — A hearing forWillard Miller is being held today. Miller is one of two teens accused of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Court documents on Tuesday revealed bad grades as a possible motive for the murder. During Wednesday's hearing, Miller's lawyers made the claim that...
Wine & Beer walk set for downtown Nov. 18
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Wine & Beer Walk is right around the corner for 2022! The Walk will take place Friday, November 18th from 5-8:00 pm. “We’re celebrating our 12th year doing this event” says Tim Gobble, Fort Madison Partners Executive Director. “We again have a great variety of local and regional vendors serving up seasonal flavors, as well as some of their favorites for you to enjoy at a variety of locations in the Historic Downtown Avenue G District- 30 locations will be participating”. More information about vendors and locations can be found on the Fort Madison Partners Facebook page.
