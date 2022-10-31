Universal Studios reveals first Halloween Horror Nights house for 2023
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Studios announced the first haunted house to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in both Hollywood and Orlando on Monday, Halloween itself.
The first haunt of next year is inspired by the USA & SYFY series “Chucky.”Universal Orlando announces dates for ‘International Flavors of Carnaval’
The iconic killer doll will be unleashed at both theme parks next season.
Chucky himself even delivered a video message to Halloween Horror Nights fans.
“Yeah, that’s right. I’m back and I’ll see you suckers at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights next year,” Chucky says in the message. “I can’t wait to play!”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0