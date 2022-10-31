Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 ‘Going 4 It’: Dig through the WDIV archive featured in our documentary
We’re celebrating WDIV’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television with a treasure trove of classic station stories, specials, promos and interviews. “Going 4 It,” the two-hour documentary on the rise of WDIV through the 70s, 80s and 90s, features some classic station segments and jingles, like the Go 4 It campaign, and more. We’ve collected some of our favorites for your viewing pleasure below.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
wdet.org
Detroit artist opens her debut solo exhibition at 70 years old
It’s never too late for an artist to start sharing their work. At 70 years old, Judy Bowman is a mixed-media collage artist whose debut solo exhibition, Gratiot Griot, is on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit now through March 2023. She was raised in Detroit’s Black...
wnmufm.org
2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
DETROIT, MI (AP)— The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys in Michigan and Ohio, and authorities are increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in...
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Detroit band combines jazz, R&B, and hip-hop
This Detroit band combines elements from jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Levotis “LG” Griffin III, singer for 313 LIVE Experience, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday. According to Griffin, the band members grew up together and developed...
fox2detroit.com
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket bought in Detroit
Trying out a different game paid off for a Wayne County man who won $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at JCJ Food, located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who was ‘Pat’? Woman believed to be mother of 2 from California found dead in Detroit 33 years ago
DETROIT – The body of an unidentified woman was found after an accidental fire in Detroit 33 years ago. The homeowner had met her the day prior and let her spend the night. According to officials, she told him her name was “Pat,” that she was 26 years old and that she had two children in California.
Comments / 3