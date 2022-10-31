ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

Georgia: Oakland Fire and Rescue hosts haunted house

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

MAUK, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Oakland Fire and Rescue held a haunted house on Oct. 30 with the intention to give back to the Marion County community.

The volunteer fire department accepted donations during the event.

The department plans to host more haunted houses and other community-based events in the future.

Anyone interested in donating to Oakland Fire and Rescue can call Chief David Dupriest at (229) 314-4495 or Secretary Teresa Brookshire at (229) 314-0232.

