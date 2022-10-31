Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
ZURICH (AP) — Soccer's top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent by...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany goalkeeper Neuer set for return ahead of World Cup
MUNICH (AP) — With the World Cup only weeks away, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return to action with Bayern Munich for the first time in nearly a month following a shoulder problem. Neuer has not played since a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 8...
Citrus County Chronicle
Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting
GENEVA (AP) — Ahead of Super League officials meeting with UEFA next week, the expected new format for the controversial project was criticized Friday by the Spanish league. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform suggested by elite clubs in 2019 and then dumped after resistance from national leagues and a broader alliance of top-tier clubs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL
Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday. The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Leeds loses $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig
GENEVA (AP) — Premier League team Leeds lost a multi-million dollar pandemic-related transfer dispute with German club Leipzig on Friday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros ($6.6 million) for French forward Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Comments / 0