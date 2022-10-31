Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa overnight
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital. The car hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on I-35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa at 1:54 a.m. That pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to the hospital. Emergency medical crews describe the driver’s condition as “stable”.
WIBW
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified. Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.
WIBW
Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
WIBW
Early-morning 2-story house fire found to be incendiary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning 2-story house fire in Central Topeka was found to be incendiary. Fire crews responded to 1280 SW Lane St. around 3 a.m. on November 3. When they arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from the 2-story home. They also said four adult residents were able to self-evacuate.
WIBW
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
WIBW
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
WIBW
Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after car-truck collision Tuesday morning in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Tuesday morning in North Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 10:37 a.m. at N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard. Officers at the scene said a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup...
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
WIBW
Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home. Along with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the two organizations are working together for a new clinic at 9th and Mulvane. ”We’ll be able to provide really anything that we offer in Kansas...
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
WIBW
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dialysis center that fought through years of delays to open has closed. DaVita confirms its Wanamaker Dialysis Clinic gave its final treatments last week Friday, Oct. 28. In a statement, DaVita told 13 NEWS that while they, like the rest of the health care...
WIBW
Topeka Metro offers free rides on Election Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will offer free rides to help voters get to the polls on Election Day. Topeka Metro says that on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, it will offer free rides for all fixed route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users. The...
