ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP

ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa overnight

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital. The car hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on I-35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa at 1:54 a.m. That pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to the hospital. Emergency medical crews describe the driver’s condition as “stable”.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified. Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Early-morning 2-story house fire found to be incendiary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning 2-story house fire in Central Topeka was found to be incendiary. Fire crews responded to 1280 SW Lane St. around 3 a.m. on November 3. When they arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from the 2-story home. They also said four adult residents were able to self-evacuate.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dialysis center that fought through years of delays to open has closed. DaVita confirms its Wanamaker Dialysis Clinic gave its final treatments last week Friday, Oct. 28. In a statement, DaVita told 13 NEWS that while they, like the rest of the health care...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Metro offers free rides on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will offer free rides to help voters get to the polls on Election Day. Topeka Metro says that on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, it will offer free rides for all fixed route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users. The...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy