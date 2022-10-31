TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO