Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school's campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said.
WKRN
Extremely critical blood shortage
Blood assurance asks hospitals to delay some elective surgeries.
WKRN
Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County search for endangered teen
A family is leaning on faith that their teenage daughter will return home, as officials in Wilson County continue searching for 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef.
Man sought for allegedly trying to rob bank in Hillsboro Village
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a bank in Hillsboro Village Thursday morning.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team
It's a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to free up officers to work crime on the street.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from Wilson County. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared.
WKRN
Man charged after assault on Broadway
Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement.
WSMV
Everyone is family at Nashville Toyota North
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Shopping for a car should be fun and Nashville Toyota is here to make sure their customers have a great experience. They treat every person that walks through the doors like family. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer the community.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WKRN
Family wakes to 5 cars on fire
A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set.
WKRN
Tennessee animal sanctuary discovers string of alleged turkey thefts after falling victim
The founders of the Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary issued a warning to other turkey owners after two of their birds were stolen last Friday, discovering other turkey owners have had similar experiences.
WKRN
RSV & Flu cases on the rise
Police pursuit after armed robbery in South Nashville. Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. New data shows big hotel comeback in Nashville. A new report shows Nashville's hotels are doing better than almost any other city.
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
WKRN
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter's return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
WKRN
Charges after golf cart crash on Halloween
Markarion Cole, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Kane County, Illinois. Police believe Cole is responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams.
WKRN
Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement.
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
