Cambria County, PA

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly.

This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

During the winter season, they also have food collection locations include, including Kimmies in Nanty Glo, Stagers in Portage, Rizzo Chiropractic on 400 N Center St, Ebensburg, Hoss’s Ebensburg & Johnstown, AT Merchant in Galleria Mall (Leave items at lottery booth).

Besides food they are looking for any household item (still working).

Items needed:

  • Can goods
  • canned meats
  • heat & serve meals
  • rice meals
  • snacks
  • cheese
  • meat
  • drinks
  • coffee
  • drink mixes
  • paper goods
  • hygiene products
  • small kitchen appliances (blender, mixer, etc.)
  • Any other items you feel can be used.

According to Laurel Highlands, as their efforts continue, they find more and more people in need every day.  They’re on a mission to get as much food as they can.

