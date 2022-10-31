Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly.

This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

During the winter season, they also have food collection locations include, including Kimmies in Nanty Glo, Stagers in Portage, Rizzo Chiropractic on 400 N Center St, Ebensburg, Hoss’s Ebensburg & Johnstown, AT Merchant in Galleria Mall (Leave items at lottery booth).

Besides food they are looking for any household item (still working).

Items needed:

Can goods

canned meats

heat & serve meals

rice meals

snacks

cheese

meat

drinks

coffee

drink mixes

paper goods

hygiene products

small kitchen appliances (blender, mixer, etc.)

Any other items you feel can be used.

According to Laurel Highlands, as their efforts continue, they find more and more people in need every day. They’re on a mission to get as much food as they can.

