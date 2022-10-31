ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina abortion committee presents two compromise proposals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A committee met at the State House on Tuesday to work out a possible compromise that could decide the fate of South Carolina's abortion law. The conference committee on abortion is trying to settle differences between competing bills passed by the House and the Senate weeks ago. The Senate version bans almost all abortions after six weeks while the House version bans all abortions with a few exemptions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

South Carolina breaks early voting record, again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
BEAUFORT, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Do endorsements really matter during an election?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace is adding another endorsement to her list just days before the November 8 election. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced Wednesday his endorsement of Rep. Mace in the First Congressional District race during an event held at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. Mayor Suarez is yet another name […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCNC

South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 9

ANDERSON, S.C. — Voters in the Anderson and Williamston region are heading to the polls to decide House District 9. Republican Rep. Anne Thayer is being challenged by Democratic candidate Judith Polson. Polson says she was a high school English teacher for 29 years and is now a volunteer...
ANDERSON, SC
WRDW-TV

Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years, with more than 1,100 jobs open earlier this year. Resolving the state’s teacher shortage was the subject of questions asked during Wednesday’s debate between the two leading candidates for state superintendent of education, and this summer, the state legislature formed a teacher recruitment and retention task force that will study and recommend potential solutions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials. As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record early...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy