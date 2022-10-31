Read full article on original website
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections
Uber sees strong bookings in Q4 as riders return
Shares of Uber are surging before the market open Tuesday after the ride-hailing company gave a fourth-quarter forecast indicating that consumers are growing increasingly more comfortable using the service now that pandemic fears have mostly eased. Uber Technologies Inc. announced that it foresees fourth-quarter gross bookings rising 23% to 27%...
Correction: AP-US–Earns-Civitas Resources story
In the headline of a story about the quarterly results of Civitas Inc., published October 31, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press used an outdated name for the company. Bonanza Creek was acquired by Civitas Resources Inc. and the company is now called Civitas.
Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems
Financing fossil fuels, which are the primary cause of climate change, has become controversial in recent years, with major banks under fire for the scale of their lending for oil and gas development
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston’s Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia’s sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But...
CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year. Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41. The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system’s upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
