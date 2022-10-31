ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kairoi in hurry to get ahead of Fort Worth zoning change

Kairoi Residential is rushing to break ground on a major project in a historic area before the city council approves a measure to limit such developments. The San Antonio-based developer is reportedly trying to move up its groundbreaking for “Kairoi Stockyards,” a five-building apartment development in the historical Fort Worth Stockyards district.
FORT WORTH, TX
300K-sq-ft logistics site sells in McKinney

A newly built logistics center was recently sold in one of the Dallas/Fort Worth region’s largest suburbs, as the industrial market in North Texas keeps growing. California-based AC Industrial Properties purchased the 302,000-square-foot Logistics Center at McKinney Building B, a new Class A industrial building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, according to a media release from JLL Capital Markets, which represented the seller, a joint venture between Thor Equities Group and Morgan Stanley.
MCKINNEY, TX
What rate hikes? Resi developers flood North Texas boomtown

A Denton County town of less than 5,000— home to an annual Bonnie & Clyde Days Festival— is the latest Texas “Boomtown.”. Located 61 miles north of downtown Dallas, Pilot Point is Denton County’s oldest city, being founded in the mid-1800s. It’s filled with quaint colonial-style homes, historic architecture, horse farms, trails, and the beautiful Lake Ray Roberts State Park. The city was home to the highest point of ground between Texarkana and Fort Worth, “pointing the way” for travelers and cattle drivers, according to the city website.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NY firm reboots ‘Project X’ across from Jerry Jones’ Billion-Dollar-Mile

A New York developer is taking a crack at building on the former site of the plagued Wade Park across from Jerry Jones’ billion-dollar-mile. The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road, the Dallas Business Journal reports. State and city documents show the project being referred to as “Project X” in its latest iteration.
FRISCO, TX
The Fixer Uppers expand to more historic Texas towns

Chip and Joanna Gaines of the HGTV reality series Fixer Upper are opening new offices in two of Texas’ historic railroad towns. Magnolia Realty, a Waco-based residential brokerage, was founded by the couple in 2007 as an extension of their Magnolia lifestyle brand which was launched in 2003. Starting in Waco, the firm has since expanded to Austin, San Antonio and the Temple-Belton area. It also has an office in Argyle, a northern suburb of Fort Worth.
GRAPEVINE, TX

