Chip and Joanna Gaines of the HGTV reality series Fixer Upper are opening new offices in two of Texas’ historic railroad towns. Magnolia Realty, a Waco-based residential brokerage, was founded by the couple in 2007 as an extension of their Magnolia lifestyle brand which was launched in 2003. Starting in Waco, the firm has since expanded to Austin, San Antonio and the Temple-Belton area. It also has an office in Argyle, a northern suburb of Fort Worth.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO