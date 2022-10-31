Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
newschannel20.com
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Students start building Santa’s house
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One high school is getting ready for Santa to come to town. Students in Lanphier High School’s Building and Trades program, which introduces students to the different unions in Springfield, began building a Santa house Wednesday. O’Shea Builders and the Springfield Park District are helping students with the project. Robert Handy, […]
newschannel20.com
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
newschannel20.com
Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
newschannel20.com
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
newschannel20.com
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
newschannel20.com
Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
newschannel20.com
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport celebrates 75th anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport celebrated its 75th anniversary on Wednesday. A press conference was held to celebrate the milestone reached by the airport. The airport has served as a convenient hub for the private-public industry. The Capital City Airport was the first airport in...
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
wdbr.com
Sister Katherine O’Conner to leave SHG
Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, stepping down after 18 years as President of SHG. Dominican Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, announced this week she will step down from her role as president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. She will leave her post...
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
newschannel20.com
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
wglt.org
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
