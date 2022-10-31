ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois election: A voter guide and early voting facts

The Election Day countdown in Illinois is on: Here is what you need to know. Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates in your district, even those judges who nobody seems to know much about. Polling Place:  Do you know where to vote?  Find your polling place, starting with your ZIP Code. Voter Registration:  Illinois voters have until Oct 23 to register online. Voters can also double check their registrations status, which is a good idea before going to the polls. Find Your Elected Officials:  If you don't know who represents you, don't worry it's OK. You can look that up using this map. Early Voting: It has already started at Chicago's voting "super site" at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St. and six Cook County early voting sites.  On Oct. 24 early voting begins at permanent polling places. Here is a list for Cook County.  For those who live elsewhere in Illinois, you can find an early site here by entering your street address and ZIP.Get Involved!  Here is how you can become a poll worker on Election Day. November 8, 2022: Election Day! polls open from 6 am to 7 pm
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Candidates compete for position as Illinois’ chief financial officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The governor’s race isn’t the only statewide election to watch – so is the race for the state’s chief financial officer. Comptroller Susana Mendoza is running for re-election against Republican challenger Shannon Teresi. A recent Nexstar, Emerson College and The Hill poll shows about 49% of likely voters said they would support Mendoza, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Bailey rallies support in Grayslake

On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Beware of text message election misinformation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Election is warning voters about possible text message election misinformation. Officials say for the past several days voters have complained about receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages

The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
100fmrockford.com

Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place

ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
ROCKFORD, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy