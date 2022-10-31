Read full article on original website
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
Illinois election: A voter guide and early voting facts
The Election Day countdown in Illinois is on: Here is what you need to know. Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates in your district, even those judges who nobody seems to know much about. Polling Place: Do you know where to vote? Find your polling place, starting with your ZIP Code. Voter Registration: Illinois voters have until Oct 23 to register online. Voters can also double check their registrations status, which is a good idea before going to the polls. Find Your Elected Officials: If you don't know who represents you, don't worry it's OK. You can look that up using this map. Early Voting: It has already started at Chicago's voting "super site" at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St. and six Cook County early voting sites. On Oct. 24 early voting begins at permanent polling places. Here is a list for Cook County. For those who live elsewhere in Illinois, you can find an early site here by entering your street address and ZIP.Get Involved! Here is how you can become a poll worker on Election Day. November 8, 2022: Election Day! polls open from 6 am to 7 pm
Candidates compete for position as Illinois’ chief financial officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The governor’s race isn’t the only statewide election to watch – so is the race for the state’s chief financial officer. Comptroller Susana Mendoza is running for re-election against Republican challenger Shannon Teresi. A recent Nexstar, Emerson College and The Hill poll shows about 49% of likely voters said they would support Mendoza, […]
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
Election Potpourri: Poll shows Democrats leading all the way down the ballot
In addition to picking the next governor and United States Senator, Illinois voters are also being asked to choose several executive branch officers as well. According to the latest Emerson College/The Hill/WGN TV poll, Democratic candidates are leading in every contest. Here are some of the higher profile political races across the state of Illinois: […]
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
newschannel20.com
State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
Herald & Review
Illinois Republicans seek to erode Democratic dominance in the statehouse
In an election year roiled by a sputtering economy and divisive issues including abortion and crime, two decades of Democratic dominance in the Illinois General Assembly will be put to the test on Nov. 8. In the House, there are contested races for 78 of 118 seats, and in the...
columbiachronicle.com
Bailey rallies support in Grayslake
On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
newschannel20.com
Beware of text message election misinformation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Election is warning voters about possible text message election misinformation. Officials say for the past several days voters have complained about receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called...
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
Illinois Voters Asked Whether To Give Government Unions Veto Power Over Laws They Don't Like
Next week Illinois voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow public sector unions to overrule any regulations that might constrain their power and influence. Public Employee unions are portraying Amendment 1, called the Workers' Rights Amendment, as a mechanism for preserving their powers of collective bargaining...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages
The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
100fmrockford.com
Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place
ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
KCRG.com
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
