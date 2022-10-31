Read full article on original website
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
Man chips woman’s tooth during assault
Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat. Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit. ...
One dead after high-speed chase through Cambria, Westmoreland Counties
UPDATE: A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. According to the report, members of state police were asked to assist the Richland Township Police Department who were in a vehicle pursuit with a white BMW on Thurs. Nov. […]
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
State College Borough committee to host forum on police response to Penn State protest
The public forum was organized after community questions following events surrounding last week’s eventually canceled speech involving the founder of the Proud Boys.
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
Wanted Altoona man arrested in Johnstown drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown. Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, […]
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Altoona man arrested at Johnstown motel with fentanyl, heroin, meth
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say an Altoona man, who was wanted out of Blair County, was arrested in Johnstown early Wednesday morning. Police say 43-year-old Clyde Blair Jr. was taken into custody at the Johnstown EconoLodge and was found to be in...
Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities
Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
Philipsburg girl’s award-winning documentary on how she beat cancer to win another
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg girl’s story about her win in the fight against cancer that has made the big screens, and even won numerous awards, will be getting another one from The Centre Film Festival. Emily Whitehead’s award-winning documentary Of Medicine and Miracles tells her story of how she made history in the […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
Jefferson County self-defense facility now open
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
Deadly crash in Lycoming County
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
Pennsylvania mom admits conspiring to starve to death 2 young daughters
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A Lycoming County mother has admitted she conspired with her then girlfriend to starve to death her two young daughters. “I miss my babies,” Marie Sue Snyder, 33, said Monday while crying loudly as she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, theft by deception and fraudulently obtaining food stamps and cash assistance.
