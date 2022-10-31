ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

State High Student Reported Missing

Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man chips woman’s tooth during assault

Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat. Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit. ...
AVIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
LEWISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man arrested in Johnstown drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown. Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County self-defense facility now open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
MLive

Pennsylvania mom admits conspiring to starve to death 2 young daughters

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A Lycoming County mother has admitted she conspired with her then girlfriend to starve to death her two young daughters. “I miss my babies,” Marie Sue Snyder, 33, said Monday while crying loudly as she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, theft by deception and fraudulently obtaining food stamps and cash assistance.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

