Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat. Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit. ...

AVIS, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO