Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Kait 8
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
police1.com
Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting
The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
wbap.com
Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing
(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
Dallas police released body camera video of a deadly shootout with 61-year-old Donathy Doddy. Police say he opened fire on officers as they approached.
fox4news.com
Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store. The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3. Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, One Injured in Dallas Motel 6 Shooting
Dallas Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Dallas as a 'death in custody.'. In a statement, Dallas Police said around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. Dozens of police cars and SWAT vehicles blocked off the road as onlookers tried to figure out what was happening.
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREDERICKS, ANNMARIE DANIELLE; W/F; POB: ALBUQUERQUE NM; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/HOME...
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl
SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the suspects who dumped a body out of a vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to find a suspect who dumped a body out of a car in South Dallas. On June 23, police say Gevonnia Shears' body was dumped on the 2800 block of Marburg Street. DPD says Shears...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.A SWAT unit was called to assist. As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
North Texas teen who allegedly shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle refuses to tell what he did with gun, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Police dashcam video shows police approaching a truck driven by 17-year-old Mason Stopps, accused in a violent shooting. Officers already knew the young suspect used an AR-15 style rifle, police said. The shooting happened in White Settlement. Police Chief Christopher Cook said, "[The victim is]...
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper
Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
dallasexpress.com
Thieves Duped by Local Shoe Store Owner
Thieves did not quite get what they were looking for when they broke into Laced Connection, a popular shoe store in Fort Worth, on Friday morning. A surveillance video shows thieves breaking in and grabbing boxes of expensive, in-demand sneakers — or so they thought. In fact, the boxes...
Comments / 0