ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Bridgeport police officers honored for saving unresponsive driver from burning car

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qt6w_0itXyTqe00

The Bridgeport Police Department is honoring four officers who saved an unresponsive driver from a burning car Saturday night .

Bridgeport police say a bare wheel rim scraped and burned a hole into the pavement. Cellphone video captured by a News 12 viewer shows officers Wilberto Rivera, Wally Franco, Zach Schuler and Dave Teixeira rushing over to the ignited car and pulling the driver free.

Acting Chief Rebecca Garcia says she is glad to see her officers' heroism caught on video.

"I actually have to thank the person that caught it on video and shared it, because it's a positive," she said.

The owner of Taqueria La Michoacana caught surveillance video showing the apparently unresponsive driver colliding with another car by the curb. The car continues to lurch forward as it appears to be stuck in drive.

Chief Garcia says the incident was called in as a medical emergency.

"To this date, we really don't know what happened and we respect that person's privacy," said Garcia.

Another unidentified person can be seen climbing out the vehicle's backseat a few minutes after the crash, and before police arrive on scene.

As the investigation continues, Garcia is taking the opportunity to recognize the four officers who saved a life.

"I'm proud of the work that they will be doing and they will definitely be added to my next award ceremony here at the police department," she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 12

$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing

A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash

A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
ROME, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy