ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'

The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
ComicBook

Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween

Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes

“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
E! News

Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family

Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. There's one less lonely…dog in the world. All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Lizzo speaks out on why she changed lyrics to her song 'GRRRLS'

Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song GRRRLs after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes

The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
