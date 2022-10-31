Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
ComicBook
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. There's one less lonely…dog in the world. All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
Alyssa Scott is pregnant nearly one year after death of her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen
Model Alyssa Scott announced she and Nick Cannon are expecting, nearly one year after the death of their son Zen. The model revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday when she shared several pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram. The wholesome pictures included a sweet cameo from her daughter Zeela,...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Heidi Klum Dresses as a Giant Worm for Halloween 2022 at Annual Celebration: Costume Photos
It’s officially Heidiween! Heidi Klum once again threw her annual Halloween party — and her 2022 costume was one for the record books. The model, 49, dressed as a worm at her New York City bash on Monday, October 31. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎," […]
Lizzo speaks out on why she changed lyrics to her song 'GRRRLS'
Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song GRRRLs after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
