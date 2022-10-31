ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornwood, NY

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin rallies voters in Thornwood

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywzPY_0itXyOgF00

Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally on Monday in Thornwood to drum up more support for his gubernatorial campaign as Election Day approaches.

Zeldin was joined by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who also addressed the crowd – calling for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

"It's up to all of us to do everything in our power, with just eight days to go,” Zeldin said.

"People are concerned about wanting to have safe streets,” he added. “They want their freedoms preserved. They want to be able to afford life in New York."

If Zeldin wins the vote, he'd be the first Republican governor in New York since George Pataki, who won in 1994.

