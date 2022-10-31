Tony Award-winning actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell has a vast repertoire to draw from he when appears at Mechanics Hall on Nov. 4 in a concert presented by Music Worcester. He has enjoyed a career that spans more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings and concert appearances and been called “the last leading man” by The New York Times. However, Nov. 4 will be his first appearance in Worcester, according to Music Worcester. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for "Kiss Me, Kate," and Tony nominations for "Man of La Mancha," August Wilson’s "King Hedley II," and "Ragtime." Other notable Broadway shows include "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Jelly’s Last Jam," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and most recently "Shuffle Along." But perhaps one of his most notable leading roles was a solo effort — recovering from COVID in March 2020, Mitchell won unexpected additional acclaim and attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for a number of weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO