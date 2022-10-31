ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Brown Bag Concert Series back for 37th season at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER - The Brown Bag Concert Series returns for its 37th season at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., with four Wednesday noontime concerts this fall. Produced by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and Mechanics Hall, the series will feature a variety of artists that showcase a diversity of musical styles. The lineup is: Crocodile River Music, Nov. 9; Laszlo Gardony, Nov. 16; Greg Abate, Nov. 30; and the Navy Band Northeast Dec. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Seven Things To Do: Diwali Celebration, Get The Led Out, Music Lives 365 LIVE and more

Tony Award-winning actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell has a vast repertoire to draw from he when appears at Mechanics Hall on Nov. 4 in a concert presented by Music Worcester. He has enjoyed a career that spans more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings and concert appearances and been called “the last leading man” by The New York Times. However, Nov. 4 will be his first appearance in Worcester, according to Music Worcester. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for "Kiss Me, Kate," and Tony nominations for "Man of La Mancha," August Wilson’s "King Hedley II," and "Ragtime." Other notable Broadway shows include "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Jelly’s Last Jam," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and most recently "Shuffle Along." But perhaps one of his most notable leading roles was a solo effort — recovering from COVID in March 2020, Mitchell won unexpected additional acclaim and attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for a number of weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call: Mike Ladd of Fiddler's Green seisiuns, Chimera

Singer and guitarist Mike Ladd has been a fixture on Worcester’s stages since the 1980s, playing rock bands, solo acoustic sets, and everything in between. Today, he’s a constant presence at the Irish folk seisiun at Fiddler's Green, where musicians drift in to improvise and encourage each other through long sets of Celtic music. Last Call sat down with Ladd to talk about the seisiuns and Worcester’s rock club history.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Buck’s Burger Bar in Worcester to close after four and a half years

A bar and burger restaurant in Worcester’s Canal District will be closing permanently later this month, the owners announced Wednesday. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will close its doors Nov. 20, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. After that date, the restaurant will only host private events and catering through the end of this year.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)

Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
BERLIN, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester

Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Upstart Bountiful Farms cultivates winning formula

If you want your young cannabis cultivation company to stand out, here’s a suggestion: Win back-to-back Cultivator’s Cups. Anyone who attended the most recent edition of the Cup in Worcester this past September is probably familiar with Bountiful Farms. Despite emerging on the scene just a few years ago, the company captured first place in the cannabis flower category for its strain called Slap and Tickle, beating a number of more established and larger companies in the state wide blind taste test for the second year in a row. In addition to defending its flower championship, Bountiful also proved it can compete in other categories by coming in second place in the solvent-less concentrate and vape competitions.
LAKEVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy