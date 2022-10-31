Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
worcestermag.com
Brown Bag Concert Series back for 37th season at Mechanics Hall
WORCESTER - The Brown Bag Concert Series returns for its 37th season at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., with four Wednesday noontime concerts this fall. Produced by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and Mechanics Hall, the series will feature a variety of artists that showcase a diversity of musical styles. The lineup is: Crocodile River Music, Nov. 9; Laszlo Gardony, Nov. 16; Greg Abate, Nov. 30; and the Navy Band Northeast Dec. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public.
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Diwali Celebration, Get The Led Out, Music Lives 365 LIVE and more
Tony Award-winning actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell has a vast repertoire to draw from he when appears at Mechanics Hall on Nov. 4 in a concert presented by Music Worcester. He has enjoyed a career that spans more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings and concert appearances and been called “the last leading man” by The New York Times. However, Nov. 4 will be his first appearance in Worcester, according to Music Worcester. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for "Kiss Me, Kate," and Tony nominations for "Man of La Mancha," August Wilson’s "King Hedley II," and "Ragtime." Other notable Broadway shows include "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Jelly’s Last Jam," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and most recently "Shuffle Along." But perhaps one of his most notable leading roles was a solo effort — recovering from COVID in March 2020, Mitchell won unexpected additional acclaim and attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for a number of weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Mike Ladd of Fiddler's Green seisiuns, Chimera
Singer and guitarist Mike Ladd has been a fixture on Worcester’s stages since the 1980s, playing rock bands, solo acoustic sets, and everything in between. Today, he’s a constant presence at the Irish folk seisiun at Fiddler's Green, where musicians drift in to improvise and encourage each other through long sets of Celtic music. Last Call sat down with Ladd to talk about the seisiuns and Worcester’s rock club history.
New DoHo Cafe in Worcester to feature build-your-own doughnut bar and doughnut-themed menu
Doughnut Homies’ new downtown Worcester cafe, set to open in December, will include a build-your-own doughnut bar and a doughnut themed menu, according to owner Hayleigh Noèl. DoHo Cafe, located in the former home of a diner in the Midtown Mall, is still under construction, but Noèl and...
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Episode 6 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Murdered on the Eve of Escape,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 6 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WCVB
Winter gloves made by Boston designer land on Oprah's Favorite Things list
BOSTON — A Boston-based designer's winter gloves have made Oprah's Favorite Things list for the 2022 holiday season. The Dawn Glove made by Top It Off Accessories in West Roxbury is one of 104 items that made this year's edition of the annual gift list curated by Oprah Winfrey.
Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District
WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
Hemp farm owner set to open restaurant at former site of Worcester's Hangover Pub
WORCESTER — The owner of a proposed restaurant on Green Street won't be serving food and drinks infused with CBD after the city License Commission raised concerns. Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar is set to open in the coming weeks at 102 Green St., the former home of The Hangover Pub, which closed in September after about six years. ...
worcestermag.com
The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant
WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
Buck’s Burger Bar in Worcester to close after four and a half years
A bar and burger restaurant in Worcester’s Canal District will be closing permanently later this month, the owners announced Wednesday. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will close its doors Nov. 20, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. After that date, the restaurant will only host private events and catering through the end of this year.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester
Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Upstart Bountiful Farms cultivates winning formula
If you want your young cannabis cultivation company to stand out, here’s a suggestion: Win back-to-back Cultivator’s Cups. Anyone who attended the most recent edition of the Cup in Worcester this past September is probably familiar with Bountiful Farms. Despite emerging on the scene just a few years ago, the company captured first place in the cannabis flower category for its strain called Slap and Tickle, beating a number of more established and larger companies in the state wide blind taste test for the second year in a row. In addition to defending its flower championship, Bountiful also proved it can compete in other categories by coming in second place in the solvent-less concentrate and vape competitions.
Worcester Hosting Public Hearing on Spectrum Cable Services
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Cable Television Advisory Committee is holding a public hearing on cable television services provided by Charter/Spectrum. The meeting is Nov. 9 at 6 PM in the Esther Howland Chamber at City Hall. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the City hired a consultant to review...
Comments / 0