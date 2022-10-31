ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children

The Decatur Police Department has released the identities of the man and woman found dead Tuesday. Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Juveniles found inside the residence were not harmed. Police said they are...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'

The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat

Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
BOAZ, AL
WAAY-TV

Man from Arab killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a three-car crash late Thursday. It happened on State Highway 69. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, several hurt following house fire in Decatur Friday

One person is dead and three others are in the hospital following a house fire. Decatur Police first responded to the house off 4th Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Three people were able to escape, two of them were taken to local hospitals. The other person was taken to UAB.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Fire destroys Elkmont home Wednesday morning

An Elkmont couple is without a place to stay after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Pitts, crews responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Cagle Road. The home was fully engulfed. Crews were able to contain...
ELKMONT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy