FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Man charged with scratching, punching, spitting on officer
A man faces charges after Huntsville Police say he scratched, punched and spat on an officer. Michael Dillard, 57, is charged with aggravated assault-police officer strong arm and assault with bodily fluids. Police said the officer responded to a call about a fight in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive...
WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville officer convicted of murder had use-of-force training weeks before fatal 2018 shooting
A former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder underwent training merely weeks before fatally shooting the subject of a suicide call, according to new court documents filed in a civil lawsuit. Court documents filed by the city of Huntsville show William Darby and two other responding officers underwent training about...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children
The Decatur Police Department has released the identities of the man and woman found dead Tuesday. Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Juveniles found inside the residence were not harmed. Police said they are...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police K-9 recovering after surgery; man who injured him faces additional felony charge
After sustaining pretty serious injuries, Huntsville Police K-9 Kane is out of surgery and recovering. This comes after Kane worked to apprehend Jamie James, a man who police say was a fugitive with felony warrants. James will now face an additional felony charge for harassment after the attack on Kane,...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals
One person is in custody on multiple felony warrants, including injury to a police K-9, after a search by Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service. Jamie Kwan James, 29, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, menacing, obstruction, escape, theft of property and giving false identity, according to police.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
WAAY-TV
2 Madison Co. moms admitted killing their kids: 1 got 20 years in prison; the other could get death
We started asking questions after an email to our newsroom from a viewer just like you with a simple question: Why do two very similar cases, separated by a decade, face very different realities in the criminal justice system?. In each case, a women was accused of killing her young...
WAAY-TV
Albertville man charged with murder of missing man found dead in Blount County
An Albertville man is charged with murder after the discovery of human remains. Christopher Stracener, 50, is charged with the murder of James Tracy Denson. Stracener's bond is set at $1 million. He was arrested Oct. 24, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Denson's body was found in Blount...
WAAY-TV
Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
WAAY-TV
Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'
The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek woman identified as victim of fatal Lawrence County crash
A Town Creek woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was traveling on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263 when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram. ALEA...
WAAY-TV
Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat
Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a three-car crash late Thursday. It happened on State Highway 69. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, several hurt following house fire in Decatur Friday
One person is dead and three others are in the hospital following a house fire. Decatur Police first responded to the house off 4th Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Three people were able to escape, two of them were taken to local hospitals. The other person was taken to UAB.
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Limestone County wreck involving garbage truck, pickup truck
A driver had to be airlifted from U.S. 72 on Thursday after they were seriously injured in a wreck. Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said a four-door dually pickup truck rear-ended a garbage truck on U.S. 72 in eastern Limestone County. The wreck was reported about 10:24 a.m.
WAAY-TV
Fewer potholes on the horizon as Huntsville plans to repave more than 100 roads
There could soon be fewer bumpy roads on your commute to work in Huntsville. Last Thursday, the Huntsville City Council passed its 2023 budget, which included a record-setting $19.5 million for work on roads. The city has already made a decision on how to use those funds, beginning with allocating...
WAAY-TV
Fire destroys Elkmont home Wednesday morning
An Elkmont couple is without a place to stay after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Pitts, crews responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Cagle Road. The home was fully engulfed. Crews were able to contain...
WAAY-TV
Back in the classroom: Huntsville teacher in drag show uproar says he’s off paid leave
A Huntsville middle school teacher tells WAAY he's back in the classroom after a social media firestorm and school investigation. James Miller last month told WAAY he was put on indefinite paid administrative leave while the school system investigated his participation in a local Drag Queen Storytime. Video of Miller's...
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
