Former Milwaukee elections official charged with misconduct
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office Friday after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office also charged Kimberly...
Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’
A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is rumored […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Judge Rejects Mike Lindell’s Desperate Bid to Reclaim Seized Phone
Mike Lindell’s request to retrieve his seized phone from the feds was shot down by a judge on Thursday, reported Politico. Lindell, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, had his phone seized by the FBI in September as part of their investigation into a breach of Colorado voting systems after the 2020 election. The My Pillow CEO had also requested to view the affidavit justifying his phone’s seizure, but that motion was rejected by U.S. District Court Judge Eric Tostrud, a Trump appointee. Tostrud ruled that the feds’ seizure of the phone was justified, and that the affidavit was “extensive,” legitimate, and contained confidential names among its 80 pages that didn’t belong in the hands of Lindell, or else the entire investigation would be kaput. “Premature disclosure of these materials would significantly undermine the Government’s ongoing criminal investigation,” Tostrud wrote in his 36-page order.Read it at Politico
