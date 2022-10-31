Mike Lindell’s request to retrieve his seized phone from the feds was shot down by a judge on Thursday, reported Politico. Lindell, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, had his phone seized by the FBI in September as part of their investigation into a breach of Colorado voting systems after the 2020 election. The My Pillow CEO had also requested to view the affidavit justifying his phone’s seizure, but that motion was rejected by U.S. District Court Judge Eric Tostrud, a Trump appointee. Tostrud ruled that the feds’ seizure of the phone was justified, and that the affidavit was “extensive,” legitimate, and contained confidential names among its 80 pages that didn’t belong in the hands of Lindell, or else the entire investigation would be kaput. “Premature disclosure of these materials would significantly undermine the Government’s ongoing criminal investigation,” Tostrud wrote in his 36-page order.Read it at Politico

