East Orange, NJ

Prosecutors charge adult, teen with murder of 16-year-old East Orange basketball star

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two people are facing charges related to the murder of a 16-year-old basketball star from East Orange.

Josiah Wade, 22, and a 16-year-old boy are charged for the murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan.

Wade was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The 16-year-old, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons charges. Investigators say the 16-year-old was the one who shot Duncan.

Duncan was shot on Oct. 3 around 3 p.m. He was near Bowser Elementary School on Lincoln Street. Police say he was walking home from school.

MORE: Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
MORE: Basketball coach remembers star player shot and killed in East Orange

Duncan played basketball at East Orange High School, as well as for the youth program Garden State Bounce.

Duncan's father and grandmother both tell News 12 New Jersey that they still don't know why he was shot. They say that Duncan didn't know these two suspects.

Duncan's relatives say this loss is tearing the family apart. They say answers would help, but they may not come about until this case goes to trial.

A GoFundMe campaign started to raise money for funeral expenses has raised at least $31,000.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

