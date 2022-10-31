Read full article on original website
FHP: 3 juveniles hit, seriously injured while running across a Bradenton street
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after three girls sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while running across a Bradenton street Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north on 15th Street East near 33rd Avenue Drive East shortly after 4:30 p.m....
Second arrest made in random Clearwater Beach murder
Clearwater police have arrested a second suspect for a violent, random murder. They said 18-year-old Savonne Morrison helped Jermaine Bennett attack and kill Jeffrey Chapman with a tire iron. Police released videos showing the two men using the same tire iron to vandalize vehicles in St. Pete on the night of Chapman's murder, they said.
Full press conference: Tampa police chief announces arrest of suspect accused of shooting, killing dog during robbery
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for shooting a man's two dogs on the street while he attempted to rob him. One of the dogs later died. The suspect is a 17-year-old who investigators believe is linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.
'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
Police search for animatronic baby dinosaur stolen in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Authorities in Pasco County are looking for a stolen animatronic dinosaur. Apparently, someone just couldn't keep their claws off an animatronic baby velociraptor belonging to the upcoming "Dinos and Dragons Exhibit," set to open in December in New Port Richey. It is valued at around...
Florida troopers investigate deadly I-75 crash in Sun City Center
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - In southern Hillsborough County, a deadly crash occurred that has closed some southbound lanes of Interstate 75. The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday in Sun City Center, south of Big Bend Road. Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash. They...
Full press conference: Clearwater police announce arrest of 2nd suspect in bicyclist's murder
Nearly two weeks after a bicyclist was brutally murdered with a tire iron in Clearwater beach, police announced the arrest of a second suspect. Investigators say the pair beat an elderly man in St. Pete hours before the murder, and called themselves 'legends' for committing the horrific crimes.
16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
Midday update: 2 teens shot, 1 killed during Halloween party
Two teens were shot at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa and one - a female student at Bloomingdale High - died from her injuries. Deputies are still searching for a suspect.
Veterans receive free dental cleanings, tooth extractions and fillings in Pasco County ahead of holiday
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - One week ahead of Veterans Day, dozens of military veterans sat down Friday at the dental clinic on the west Pasco campus of Pasco-Hernando State College for free dental cleanings, tooth extractions, and fillings. The annual event – called Stars, Stripes and Smiles – sees...
New records in student's choking death
New information is coming to light about what happened to a Riverview High School senior who died after her parents said she choked on a meatball at school. Records the district released to the family Tuesday reveal what happened in those frantic moments and how staff members responded.
Hurricane Ian assistance center opens in St. Pete
Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida directly, but some in the Bay Area also felt the effects. In Pinellas County, people can apply for disaster assistance in response to the storm.
Polk County man to run Boston Marathon to give back to medical center that fixed potentially fatal condition
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - In a matter of months, Boston will become the Mecca for serious distance runners. Thirty thousand people are expected to run the Boston marathon this year – including a Polk County man. When Justin Laferriere was born, his skull was not able to grow normally...
Man accused of trying to buy $23M worth of properties, luxury car with fake name, pledged $3M to foundation
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man was arrested for using a false identity to try and buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million, deputies said. He's also accused of pledging more than $3 million to former sportscaster Dick Vitale's foundation. The Sarasota County Sheriff's...
Lakeland dads carry tradition of entertaining parents in car lines as another faces battle against cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. - The car line at South McKeel Elementary in Lakeland – like all school car lines – is a crazy time for parents. "Just getting up in the morning and getting your kids ready – which is a struggle some mornings – and having to come out here and deal with all the traffic. You got to get through the car line to get to work and sometimes it goes a little slower than you want. It's a stressful time," said Shawn Slade, a parent.
Historic St. Pete building could turn into housing for Pinellas school staff
Pinellas County school leaders are considering turning the historic Tomlinson building into affordable housing for their own employees. It's part of a bigger effort to help the district's staffing shortage.
Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
Tampa police bomb squad must do hundreds of hours of training — per year
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department bomb squad has 14 bomb technicians and covers an area including six different counties. On average, the department responds to about 70 calls a year. Calls can vary from SWAT situations to concerned people who find old military devices left behind after a veteran family member dies.
Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon
BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
Young runner honors fallen Polk deputy
Loved ones and fellow law enforcement ran one mile to remember Deputy Blane Lane. They were led by a young runner who's put in hundreds of miles to honor the lives of heroes lost.
