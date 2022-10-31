ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Second arrest made in random Clearwater Beach murder

Clearwater police have arrested a second suspect for a violent, random murder. They said 18-year-old Savonne Morrison helped Jermaine Bennett attack and kill Jeffrey Chapman with a tire iron. Police released videos showing the two men using the same tire iron to vandalize vehicles in St. Pete on the night of Chapman's murder, they said.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

New records in student's choking death

New information is coming to light about what happened to a Riverview High School senior who died after her parents said she choked on a meatball at school. Records the district released to the family Tuesday reveal what happened in those frantic moments and how staff members responded.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland dads carry tradition of entertaining parents in car lines as another faces battle against cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. - The car line at South McKeel Elementary in Lakeland – like all school car lines – is a crazy time for parents. "Just getting up in the morning and getting your kids ready – which is a struggle some mornings – and having to come out here and deal with all the traffic. You got to get through the car line to get to work and sometimes it goes a little slower than you want. It's a stressful time," said Shawn Slade, a parent.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police bomb squad must do hundreds of hours of training — per year

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department bomb squad has 14 bomb technicians and covers an area including six different counties. On average, the department responds to about 70 calls a year. Calls can vary from SWAT situations to concerned people who find old military devices left behind after a veteran family member dies.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon

BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Young runner honors fallen Polk deputy

Loved ones and fellow law enforcement ran one mile to remember Deputy Blane Lane. They were led by a young runner who's put in hundreds of miles to honor the lives of heroes lost.
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy