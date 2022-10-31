Read full article on original website
Johnny plumb
3d ago
why do the police finally go there to arrest the drug dealers, addicts after there are complaints? remove the problem, remove the homeless. why can't the average person go sit in the park without worrying about a needle stick or stepping in a pile of human feces? why doesn't mayor Craig care about the average person? Manchester is a joke, the police do nothing about the problems.
WMUR.com
Londonderry police say they are searching for woman who robbed bank
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police in Londonderry said they were searching the area around the St. Mary's Bank on Nashua Road Thursday evening after an alleged bank robbery. Officers are using K-9s in that search. Police also released a picture of the suspect from the bank's surveillance system. Police said...
manchesterinklink.com
5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity
MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
thepulseofnh.com
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Manchester Shooting Waives Arraignment
The suspect arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting remains behind bars after waiving his arraignment. Police say 22-year-old Tyrese Harris murdered 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic near the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street in Manchester Saturday. A friend of the victim said Cardakovic was involved in a traffic dispute with Harris before gunfire erupted. Harris has pleaded not guilty and a funeral service for Cardakovic is scheduled for today.
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Investigator availability stipend proposal tabled
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A request to enter into a side bar negotiation to provide an additional $25 a week in availability pay to Manchester Police Department investigators and investigative supervisors has been tabled by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Human Resources and Insurance. Manchester...
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times pleads not guilty
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to...
nbcboston.com
Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say
Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
WMUR.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting at Manchester intersection waives arraignment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a busy Manchester intersection remained in jail Monday after entering a plea of not guilty. Loved ones of the man who died are sharing more of what happened in the moments before Saturday afternoon's shooting at a busy intersection on South Willow Street.
Massachusetts USPS worker pleaded guilty of bribing supervisor to reroute cocaine packages
A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.
whdh.com
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
3 charged in massive cat hoarding case to make first court appearance Wednesday
John Thomen Sr., 61, Laura Thomen, 53, and their daughter Marissa O’Brien, 31, are each charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
NH 8-year-old dies days after being hit by car
John Conway was an 8-year-old student in the third grade at Fisk Elementary School in Salem, New Hampshire. An 8-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, boy died from his injuries Tuesday, a few days after being hit by a car, The Eagle-Tribune reported Wednesday morning. The newspaper reported that the boy’s name...
NECN
Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate
A libertarian podcaster was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released...
Man accused of entering North Andover apartments
NORTH ANDOVER - North Andover Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered apartments at the Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning. Surveillance video shows the man attempting to open doors to apartments. Police said he was able to get into some unlocked units. Some of the apartments are rented by Merrimack College students. The college said some students were asleep inside their apartments when the man walked inside. "We are aware the individual has tried locked doors and moved on," Merrimack College said in a letter to the community. "If you reside in a first-floor unit, be sure to also lock windows and sliders."There have been no reports of any attacks or thefts.
