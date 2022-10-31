Read full article on original website
KYTV
Meet the Candidates: Candidates in the Missouri Senate Race District 30 reveal their priority for the state
30-year-old Victoria Wilson has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident. False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Buddy Check 3: A look at dense breast tissue at new Breast Center in Springfield.
KYTV
Meet the Candidates: Candidates in Missouri House District 132 explain stance on their top issue
fourstateshomepage.com
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
MISSOURI – We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections. Missourians will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state legislature seats, among other offices. Recent election results indicate a Republican stronghold in the Show-Me State. The majority of Missouri voters have sided with the...
krcu.org
Missouri Senate race a choice between Republican dominance or a Democratic comeback
From the moment Eric Schmitt stepped onto a stage this summer in a Maryland Heights hotel ballroom, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race fundamentally changed. Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, had just vanquished five other major candidates who sought the nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. National Republicans had worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens would prevail and risk squandering the GOP's chances at holding the seat with a scandal-plagued campaign. But an onslaught of third-party advertisements backing Schmitt overwhelmed his opponents, and the attorney general quickly pivoted to a campaign that lambasted the national Democratic Party.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Some Missouri Reps. want more background checks, repeal of existing state gun law
ST. LOUIS – As the investigation continues into last week’s school shooting in St. Louis, some Missouri lawmakers hope gun control legislation will take priority in the state’s next legislative session. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D – District 132) and several others signed a letter...
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abortion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade faces a challenge from Republican Sephanos Freeman in the race for Missouri House District 132. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
How it's looking for the candidates and issues in Kansas and Missouri
In Kansas, races appear to be close for governor, attorney general and the 3rd Congressional District. On the Missouri side, there's a race for the U.S. Senate, the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and the $50 million housing trust fund bond issue. Two political experts joined Up to...
KCTV 5
Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about the new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
KYTV
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is the Place to Be for election coverage in the Ozarks. The election is on November 8. Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will decide on a list of federal, statewide, and local races. Voters will also decide on tax and constitutional amendments. Sample Ballots:. Knowing...
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan...
KYTV
Meet the Candidates: The candidates for Missouri House 132 explain stance on gun control
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for U.S. Senate discuss child care crisis. Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and Constitution Party Candidate Paul Venable discuss child care crisis. Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Republican Eric Schmitt did not participate.
KRMS Radio
Election Will Decide Who Represents Lake Area In MO 4th Congressional District
Local candidates in the Lake Area are running unopposed, but area voters will have a few big decisions to make on November 8th, including a Congressional contact. The fourth congressional district stretches from south of Kansas City into portions of The Lake Area counties of Benton, Morgan, Pulaski, Laclede and portions of Camden.
KYTV
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri Senate 30 share stance on child care crisis
Branson West, Mo. businesses react to demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos; excited for future property plans. Meet the Candidates: Candidates for U.S. Senate discuss child care crisis. Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and Constitution Party Candidate Paul Venable discuss child care crisis. Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Republican Eric Schmitt...
