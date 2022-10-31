ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcu.org

Missouri Senate race a choice between Republican dominance or a Democratic comeback

From the moment Eric Schmitt stepped onto a stage this summer in a Maryland Heights hotel ballroom, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race fundamentally changed. Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, had just vanquished five other major candidates who sought the nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. National Republicans had worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens would prevail and risk squandering the GOP's chances at holding the seat with a scandal-plagued campaign. But an onslaught of third-party advertisements backing Schmitt overwhelmed his opponents, and the attorney general quickly pivoted to a campaign that lambasted the national Democratic Party.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org

How it's looking for the candidates and issues in Kansas and Missouri

In Kansas, races appear to be close for governor, attorney general and the 3rd Congressional District. On the Missouri side, there's a race for the U.S. Senate, the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and the $50 million housing trust fund bond issue. Two political experts joined Up to...
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan...
KRMS Radio

Election Will Decide Who Represents Lake Area In MO 4th Congressional District

Local candidates in the Lake Area are running unopposed, but area voters will have a few big decisions to make on November 8th, including a Congressional contact. The fourth congressional district stretches from south of Kansas City into portions of The Lake Area counties of Benton, Morgan, Pulaski, Laclede and portions of Camden.
