New Jersey State

NJ Spotlight

GOP senator’s perspective on the midterms: Chat Box

Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon takes stock; plus, a voting how-to; and how much of an issue is climate change?. On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) discusses the top issues for Republicans as they look to win back seats in New Jersey and across the country.
NJ Spotlight

Opinion: Will the real Tom Kean Jr. please stand up?

The candidate’s refusal to talk to the mainstream media, reluctance to debate his opponent and dueling website messages exemplify the political fog that shrouds these elections. Political violence, misinformation, social media rants and divisions so deep they separate people from their friends and family. If you are wondering how...
NJ Spotlight

Will young NJ voters show up?

In recent years, turnout of young voters has been slowly increasing in NJ. The state’s top election official is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation. Secretary of State Tahesha Way says some New Jersey voters are receiving messages which appear to be sent by an organization called Voting Futures, providing inaccurate voter registration information and incorrect polling locations. Voters in four other states also received the personally tailored messages. The company responsible for the texts apologized in a statement on its website, saying the messages were an error.
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey closing in on 500,000 advance votes already cast

New Jerseyans have cast 493,414 ballots in advance of next week’s election, including 65,563 in-person early votes, bringing the total statewide turnout so far to 8.2%, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an elections researcher for the Associated Press. The total votes cast includes 427,851 vote-by-mail ballots already...
NJ Spotlight

NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange: Frank Pallotta

A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
NJ Spotlight

Big push to rev up Democratic voters in 7th District

Democratic heavy-hitters were at a Malinowski rally in Rahway at the weekend. New Jersey’s most competitive congressional race is now critical to the national fight for power in Congress. The rematch between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Republican state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District is considered a bellwether for the U.S. House of Representatives. Donors and political groups are paying attention.
NJ Spotlight

Legislature moves to make state’s cryptocurrency rules ‘industry-friendly’

Sen. Robert Singer: ‘I don’t want to be restrictive. I want to be open-minded, but I also want to do protection of the consumer’. It’s been a newsworthy year for cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them, as federal and state officials move to regulate the volatile multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.
NJ Spotlight

Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes

County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
NJ.com

N.J. residents to get $336M from feds to help cover rising energy costs

As energy prices rise, New Jersey residents will get $336 million worth of help from the federal government. The state will receive $153.3 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay winter heating bills, and $183.1 million in rebates for homeowners buying energy-efficient appliances making their buildings more energy-efficient, the White House announced Wednesday.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange Podcast: Josh Gottheimer

A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
NJ Spotlight

More questions about new flood rule

Business, environmental groups concerned, rule to be formally proposed next month. The Murphy administration’s plans to launch a long-delayed rule on inland flooding prompted more questions from the business community, and a demand from 18 environmental groups for the state to hold development applications in affected areas until the rule is finalized.
NJ Spotlight

Early in-person voting for the general election began Oct. 29 and will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, two days before Election Day. State Attorney General Matthew Platkin last week announced a “Voter Protection Initiative” to help ensure the integrity of the election. As part of that, “hundreds of...
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

