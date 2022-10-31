Read full article on original website
GOP senator’s perspective on the midterms: Chat Box
Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon takes stock; plus, a voting how-to; and how much of an issue is climate change?. On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) discusses the top issues for Republicans as they look to win back seats in New Jersey and across the country.
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
N.J. Democrats call for Republicans to disavow extremism, citing two ‘highly troubling incidents’
New Jersey’s Democratic Party on Thursday denounced what it described as two recent “highly troubling incidents” of “extreme, radical” messaging in the state and called on Republicans to disavow the instances, just days before the midterm elections. The Democratic State Committee issued a statement decrying...
Opinion: Will the real Tom Kean Jr. please stand up?
The candidate’s refusal to talk to the mainstream media, reluctance to debate his opponent and dueling website messages exemplify the political fog that shrouds these elections. Political violence, misinformation, social media rants and divisions so deep they separate people from their friends and family. If you are wondering how...
Will young NJ voters show up?
In recent years, turnout of young voters has been slowly increasing in NJ. The state’s top election official is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation. Secretary of State Tahesha Way says some New Jersey voters are receiving messages which appear to be sent by an organization called Voting Futures, providing inaccurate voter registration information and incorrect polling locations. Voters in four other states also received the personally tailored messages. The company responsible for the texts apologized in a statement on its website, saying the messages were an error.
When voting, choose wisely. This incumbent deserves re-election (Opinion)
Voting matters. Too many people are disgusted by the clear fraud and abuse that takes place every year when Americans go to the polls. Many fraud deniers simply ignore the fact that we need to focus on election integrity and audit many of the clerk offices around the state. I'm...
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey closing in on 500,000 advance votes already cast
New Jerseyans have cast 493,414 ballots in advance of next week’s election, including 65,563 in-person early votes, bringing the total statewide turnout so far to 8.2%, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an elections researcher for the Associated Press. The total votes cast includes 427,851 vote-by-mail ballots already...
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange: Frank Pallotta
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Big push to rev up Democratic voters in 7th District
Democratic heavy-hitters were at a Malinowski rally in Rahway at the weekend. New Jersey’s most competitive congressional race is now critical to the national fight for power in Congress. The rematch between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Republican state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District is considered a bellwether for the U.S. House of Representatives. Donors and political groups are paying attention.
Race to watch: Beyond the party flip, who better represents N.J.’s 2nd Congressional District?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat before publically switching parties in 2019, is seeking re-election in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.
Legislature moves to make state’s cryptocurrency rules ‘industry-friendly’
Sen. Robert Singer: ‘I don’t want to be restrictive. I want to be open-minded, but I also want to do protection of the consumer’. It’s been a newsworthy year for cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them, as federal and state officials move to regulate the volatile multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.
Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes
County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
N.J. residents to get $336M from feds to help cover rising energy costs
As energy prices rise, New Jersey residents will get $336 million worth of help from the federal government. The state will receive $153.3 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay winter heating bills, and $183.1 million in rebates for homeowners buying energy-efficient appliances making their buildings more energy-efficient, the White House announced Wednesday.
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange Podcast: Josh Gottheimer
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
More questions about new flood rule
Business, environmental groups concerned, rule to be formally proposed next month. The Murphy administration’s plans to launch a long-delayed rule on inland flooding prompted more questions from the business community, and a demand from 18 environmental groups for the state to hold development applications in affected areas until the rule is finalized.
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
100 feet
Early in-person voting for the general election began Oct. 29 and will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, two days before Election Day. State Attorney General Matthew Platkin last week announced a “Voter Protection Initiative” to help ensure the integrity of the election. As part of that, “hundreds of...
NJ Spotlight
