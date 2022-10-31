In recent years, turnout of young voters has been slowly increasing in NJ. The state’s top election official is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation. Secretary of State Tahesha Way says some New Jersey voters are receiving messages which appear to be sent by an organization called Voting Futures, providing inaccurate voter registration information and incorrect polling locations. Voters in four other states also received the personally tailored messages. The company responsible for the texts apologized in a statement on its website, saying the messages were an error.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO