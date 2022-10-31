Read full article on original website
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
WXIA 11 Alive
The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
Angry, worried Gwinnett County parents demand tougher discipline of students who are disruptive, violent
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of parents, angry and worried, demanded action Wednesday night from the Gwinnett County Schools superintendent to keep their children’s schools safe, and free of violent crime. The superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said the schools are in crisis because of violent students, even though...
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in crash
HOSCHTON — A Mill Creek High School cheerleader is dead after a fatal car crash over the weekend. Mill Creek High School principal Jason Lane confirmed that Caitlyn Pollock died in a car crash Oct. 29. Pollock was a junior at the school. According to Lane, counselors and social...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation
HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Red and Black
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
78-Year-Old Johny Burton Freeman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, GA)
Georgia State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Stone Bridge Road at Grady School Road around 3:19 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Johnny Burton Freeman.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
Soldier mom surprises daughter on her birthday after 6-month deployment
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sixth grader got a birthday surprise in the middle of class on Tuesday afternoon. Administrators at Russell Middle School in Barrow County say the young girl, who has not been identified, was sitting in Mr. Cosby’s class when her mother walked in.
Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works
ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 78 E shut down at Sardis Church Road due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down. League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
