Woodville, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short

Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works

ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Hwy 78 E shut down at Sardis Church Road due to crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down. League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle

MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
JASPER COUNTY, GA

