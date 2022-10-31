ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJCL

Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree set for Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This weekend you have the chance to help bring light back to the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. Captain Derek and the Friends Of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse are hosting an afternoon of fun, games, music, food, raffles and auctions to raise money for the Friends Of The Cockspur Island Lighthouse.
SAVANNAH, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Here’s the lineup for the holiday Night on the Town

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 3, 2022) – The City of Beaufort is getting ready for the holidays. The weekend of Dec. 2-4 will be packed with music, food, entertainment, shopping, parades – and Santa, of course!. Friday night. The weekend kicks off with Night on the Town at 6...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Los Compas Taqueria – A must try

While we like to think we keep pretty good tabs on everything going on across the area’s food scene, I’m not at all afraid to admit when there is some great food out there we didn’t know about. The text came in a few weeks ago from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Dateline’ speaks with Cook family in new Murdaugh special airing Friday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The parents of Connor Cook, one of the passengers in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, will share new details about that night with NBC’s Craig Melvin during Friday’s episode of ‘Dateline.’ The two-hour special, “Dark Waters,” examines the Murdaugh family’s storied history, including the many scandals that have […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Bring back the books

Speakers overwhelmingly oppose school district’s removal of books at board meeting. Public speakers at Tuesday night’s Beaufort County Board of Education meeting made one thing clear – they don’t agree with the recent removal of 97 books from the school district’s middle and high school libraries.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina

Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

51st annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting set for Dec. 2-3

The 51st annual Bluffton Christmas Parade, hosted by the Town of Bluffton, will step off at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Town Hall, proceeding through Old Town and ending at Red Cedar Elementary School. On Dec. 2, Bluffton’s Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park,...
BLUFFTON, SC

