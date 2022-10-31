Read full article on original website
WJCL
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree set for Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — This weekend you have the chance to help bring light back to the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. Captain Derek and the Friends Of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse are hosting an afternoon of fun, games, music, food, raffles and auctions to raise money for the Friends Of The Cockspur Island Lighthouse.
cityofbeaufort.org
Here’s the lineup for the holiday Night on the Town
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 3, 2022) – The City of Beaufort is getting ready for the holidays. The weekend of Dec. 2-4 will be packed with music, food, entertainment, shopping, parades – and Santa, of course!. Friday night. The weekend kicks off with Night on the Town at 6...
WJCL
After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Los Compas Taqueria – A must try
While we like to think we keep pretty good tabs on everything going on across the area’s food scene, I’m not at all afraid to admit when there is some great food out there we didn’t know about. The text came in a few weeks ago from...
Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat
Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
WJCL
AAPI for Savannah Task Force will hold this year’s Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Have you seen a dragon in your neighborhood lately?. If so, that just means the Savannah Asian Festival is on its way. Dragon dance performer May Tang is rehearsing for the Dragon dance performance at the Savannah Asian Festival this weekend. “I want everyone to come,...
WSAV-TV
New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh family history, power, corruption
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is a 3 part series covering everything connected to Murdaugh's history and cases. New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh …. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is a 3 part series covering everything connected to Murdaugh's history and cases. Fighting the war within: Local...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
blufftontoday.com
Art imitating life? Controversial Murder Mystery Ball in Hampton draws crowd from Georgia, SC
Despite opposition from local government officials after Murder Mystery ball drew similarities to the Murdaugh murders, it sold out and drew participants from as far away as Atlanta and Fort Mill. Despite opposition from local government officials and outrage from some on social media, the Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball in...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup
Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
wtoc.com
Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
‘Dateline’ speaks with Cook family in new Murdaugh special airing Friday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The parents of Connor Cook, one of the passengers in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, will share new details about that night with NBC’s Craig Melvin during Friday’s episode of ‘Dateline.’ The two-hour special, “Dark Waters,” examines the Murdaugh family’s storied history, including the many scandals that have […]
WJCL
Short term rental changes coming for Hilton Head property owners, tourists. How you can learn more
The new year means a new short term rental ordnance for folks on Hilton Head Island. In January 2023, new regulations go into effect and Wednesday, the town held two informational sessions to educate short term rental owners and property managers and answer their questions. The ordinance applies to privately...
WTGS
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
yourislandnews.com
Bring back the books
Speakers overwhelmingly oppose school district’s removal of books at board meeting. Public speakers at Tuesday night’s Beaufort County Board of Education meeting made one thing clear – they don’t agree with the recent removal of 97 books from the school district’s middle and high school libraries.
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
wtoc.com
Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
blufftonsun.com
51st annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting set for Dec. 2-3
The 51st annual Bluffton Christmas Parade, hosted by the Town of Bluffton, will step off at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Town Hall, proceeding through Old Town and ending at Red Cedar Elementary School. On Dec. 2, Bluffton’s Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park,...
