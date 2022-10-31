Elected officials unveil $1.7 billion plan from 2019 to improve Hunts Point traffic

The city’s Department of Transportation and elected officials unveiled the completion of a $1.7 billion project from 2019 that will reduce traffic around the Hunts Point peninsula.

The Hunts Point Access Improvement Plan has seen disagreement from community residents, but the elected officials say they’re looking at the bright side of the construction investment.

“This is a classic example that you don’t have just one way,” said former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “We can support the businesses in Hunts Point, we can make sure that trucks are off the streets… we can do it in a way where the communities feel safe and where we listen to the community.”

The plan will improve access between the Hunts Point peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for cars and trucks traveling to and from the commercial businesses in the area.

“For too long, we know that the trucks that made it possible for all of us to eat were often on our local roads,” said state director of operations Kathryn Garcia. “As we think about what we want the Bronx to be, the connectivity of its community…we have to make sure it’s safe.”