MLive.com
How to Watch “Below Deck Adventure” series premiere
Below Deck is stepping off the yacht for an all-new addition to the franchise. Watch the Below Deck Adventure series premiere tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Adventure follows a fun-loving crew of yachties for a wild trip through the Norwegian Fjords. The newest addition to the popular Emmy-nominated Bravo reality hit, this version will take viewers from below sea level—braving dark caves lurking along the waters—to extreme helicopter heights. Don’t miss the series premiere. Watch Below Deck Adventure tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.
MLive.com
How to Watch “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” episode 2
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans episode 2 is now streaming on Shudder. Watch the intense season of returning competitors every Tuesday at 12am. In a sought-after first for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula series, ten previous contestants have returned to the boudoir, hoping to redeem themselves and claim the $100 thousand prize and coveted title of World’s Next Drag Supermonster.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Teen Mom 2: Girls Night In” tonight on MTV
Watch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 tonight at 9/8c. Stream all your MTV favorites with Philo, FuboTV, Paramount+, and DIRECTV Stream. MTV reality series Teen Mom 2 follows existing Teen Mom stars as they embark on a new journey of personal growth. Now balancing careers, family, social lives, mental health, and parenthood, Leah, Briana, Kail, Ashley, and Jade are five used-to-be-teenagers that are well on their way to adulthood.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Offset and Wife Cardi B Honor Migos Member Takeoff After His Death
Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1. The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
MLive.com
How to Watch “American Horror Story: NYC” season 11, episode 5
American Horror Story: NYC continues tonight at 10/9c on FX. Stream season 11 every Wednesday with FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream. FX Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning franchise American Horror Story is back for an 11th season of scares. The groundbreaking horror series creates a frightening new world with each installment, and continues to include many of the same familiar faces from throughout the show. Watch your favorite American Horror Story actors disappear into yet another gruesome scenario every Wednesday on FX.
Sylvester Stallone Talks Bruises, Broken Bones and Why He 'Always Wanted To Play a Mob Guy'
Sylvester Stallone is confessing a crime. “I worked as an usher at the Baronet Theater in 1970 and would wear the same tuxedo that the two guys on the previous shifts wore; my God, were they smelly,” he says. “My job was to change the letters and the number of rating stars on the marquee. So one night, I stole one of the stars. Another worker goes, ‘What are you going to do with that?’ I told him, ‘I’m going to put it on the door when I do the Johnny Carson show.’ He said, ‘You’re so full of s--t.’ But I did it. And I still have that star.”
'Manifest' star Josh Dallas on Netflix's latest rescue mission: 'Is this divine intervention?'
After a shocking NBC cancellation, "Manifest" is brought back to life on Netflix for Season 4. Star Josh Dallas explains.
