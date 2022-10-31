ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr0yz_0itXxmhm00

What impact will women voters have on Pennsylvania midterms? 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races.

The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle.

"The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the women's vote. I think -- I think the women's vote is definitely going to play a significant role in this race," Dr. Donna Patterson said.

Dr. Donna Patterson is a professor and chair of the department of history, political science, and philosophy at Delaware State University. She says not only will voter turnout among women be a key factor but also issues surrounding women's health - more now than ever in light of the reversal of Roe v.Wade .

"One of the biggest issues for women voters this year is women's reproductive health access," Dr. Patterson said. "Really across the spectrum, I think that voters, conservative voters not as much, but conservative women are galvanizing around it to some degree."

Pennsylvania reportedly saw a wave of women registering to vote after Roe. v. Wade was overturned. Not only is abortion expected to be an issue affecting women voters, other issues are likely to sway voters as well.

"I think definitely the economy and inflation is going to impact Pennsylvanians. Nationally and locally, that's a major issue for all voters regardless of gender, race, political affiliation," Dr. Patterson said.

Before you cast your ballot, make sure you visit our Voter Guide . It has everything you need to know about the election, including how to get a mail-in ballot. Monday, Oct. 31, is the deadline to request one in Pennsylvania.

Comments / 28

AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago

So is Responsibility! With everything available to keep you from getting you pregnant. Then you have 3 Months to figure out you are Pregnant. Respect and Responsibility 🙏🇺🇸

Reply
15
Troy Smith
3d ago

I know abortion is a major issue, but I don't understand how anyone can vote on the premise of 1 topic. Inflation, crime, etc. is also on the ballot.

Reply(9)
5
bidennotmypresident
3d ago

these are the women who aren't buying food for there kids cause they don't any. If they had to go food shopping once they would vote Republican

Reply
5
Related
pahomepage.com

Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll

Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll. Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate …. Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne …. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne County. Turkey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The New York Times

Election Officials Say Efforts to Intimidate Voters Are Widening

A resident drops off a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times) In the final stanza of the midterms, election officials in several states are warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even as voter fraud is rare. At the same time, those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
proclaimerscv.com

How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Will PA Voters Split Tickets in Statewide Races?

With a nation and state extremely divided by their politics in recent years, political analysts say voters have been less likely to split their tickets in the voting booth to cast ballots across party lines. But polls are hinting that the trend may change in the upcoming election in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
CARLISLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chestercounty.com

Leon Spencer, the ‘purple’ candidate for Pennsylvania’s 158th District

Half of the Pennsylvania State Senate and all of the State House seats will be decided this Election Day. These races matter because the Pennsylvania General Assembly makes many decisions that directly impact the businesses and constituents in the commonwealth. And with the U.S. Supreme Court already handing over responsibility to the states to decide on abortion with potentially more issues to come, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to what is happening in the State House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSA9

Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy