Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she has appealed a district court ruling issued earlier this week that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. In May 2021, Reynolds signed a state...
KAAL-TV
Polling Locations
To find your precinct/polling place, click HERE. Polls previously were open until 9:00 p.m. but now close an hour earlier as required by law. Voting locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. WHAT SHOULD I BRING?. Voters are required to show a driver’s...
KAAL-TV
A welcomed soggy stretch
Rain is looking likely at times from tonight through Saturday. With such a dry Fall, this is a positive thing for our area. Keying in on two main windows, we’ll watch Friday morning and Saturday morning for the most widespread coverage. The second is where we’ll pick up most of our totals in the end.
KAAL-TV
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
KAAL-TV
Arizona county’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week’s election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
KAAL-TV
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
KAAL-TV
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
KAAL-TV
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
KAAL-TV
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
KAAL-TV
Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case.
KAAL-TV
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a...
Comments / 0