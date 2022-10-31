Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
19-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers: Police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy at least two times, according to police. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at around 10:30 p.m., police in Westchester County responded to the reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.
Suspect Nabbed In Brazen, Broad-Daylight Attempted Robbery Outside Greenwich Avenue Apple Store
A 20-year-old man was extradited to Fairfield County for allegedly taking part in a strong robbery of a brother and sister in the summer in front of an Apple store. The original incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, July 18, on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Geraldo Morales,...
Unlawful Smoke Shop Shut Down By Police In Yonkers
A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after police discovered numerous law violations during a visit. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police visited an unnamed smoke shop located in Yonkers at 403 McLean Ave. and found the store to be out of compliance, according to Yonkers Police. Police said...
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will […]
Middletown Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of 52-Year-Old In Garage, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old found dead in a detached garage of his home. Orange County resident Damante Troy Stansberry, age 23, of Middletown, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the Sunday, Oct. 30 death of Jeffrey Harris, of Wallkill.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on the Sagtikos State Parkway
State police say three vehicles were involved in a minor collision on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway near Exit 3.
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Deer In Port Jefferson
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a deer on Long Island. The crash happened in Port Jefferson at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the Smithtown man was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike...
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
‘Check Washing’ Scheme Hits Huntington, Police Say
Suffolk County police warned residents Tuesday about a “checkwashing” fraud that has been going on in the Huntington area. Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a press conference in Yaphank that people have been stealing checks out of mailboxes, altering them and then cashing the Read More ...
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
Comments / 1