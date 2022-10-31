ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
NBC Sports Chicago

Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool

Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith?

On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago Bears receive: Ravens' 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, LB A.J Klein. The Bears added draft capital to their 2023 draft arsenal, along with the fourth-round pick they received from the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB insider offers update on potential Shohei Ohtani trade

On a day when trades are buzzing around the NFL world, one MLB team is going to be staying quiet. At least for now. SNY insider Andy Martino reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Angels are not discussing a trade involving superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani. “The current perception from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears?

On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields

The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles betting on himself with Roquan Smith trade

Trading Roquan Smith could be viewed as Ryan Poles’ signature move over the early stages of his tenure as Bears GM. This isn’t like trading away Robert Quinn or Khalil Mack. Those two were aging stars whose productive timelines didn’t match up with the Bears’ rebuilding timeline. This isn’t like selecting a cornerback and a safety with his first two picks in his first draft, either. The Bears had plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, so picks at several different positions would’ve been understandable. This is trading an extremely talented player, in his prime, playing a key position in the defense your new head coach is installing.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy