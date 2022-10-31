Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade...
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool
Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
Schrock: Roquan trade is pivotal all-in moment in Poles' rebuild
When the Bears hired Ryan Poles as general manager in January, they entrusted him with the herculean task of building the NFL's charter franchise into a sustained winner. There is no doubt Poles took the job with the expectation that chairman George McCaskey would let him build the Bears in his vision and do it his way.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
How Roquan went from centerpiece of Bears' rebuild to traded
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, Bears general manager saw the writing on the wall with linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as Poles loved "the player and the person," the Bears' future wasn't going to include Smith. On Monday, Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023...
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith?
On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago Bears receive: Ravens' 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, LB A.J Klein. The Bears added draft capital to their 2023 draft arsenal, along with the fourth-round pick they received from the...
Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.
thecomeback.com
MLB insider offers update on potential Shohei Ohtani trade
On a day when trades are buzzing around the NFL world, one MLB team is going to be staying quiet. At least for now. SNY insider Andy Martino reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Angels are not discussing a trade involving superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani. “The current perception from...
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
Bears defense won't wave white flag after big trades
When the Bears first heard that Ryan Poles had traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, less than a week after he sent Robert Quinn to the Eagles, they were shocked. The news hit the team hard, and players were hurt and left wondering what was going on. “The thoughts go...
What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears?
On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
Ryan Poles betting on himself with Roquan Smith trade
Trading Roquan Smith could be viewed as Ryan Poles’ signature move over the early stages of his tenure as Bears GM. This isn’t like trading away Robert Quinn or Khalil Mack. Those two were aging stars whose productive timelines didn’t match up with the Bears’ rebuilding timeline. This isn’t like selecting a cornerback and a safety with his first two picks in his first draft, either. The Bears had plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, so picks at several different positions would’ve been understandable. This is trading an extremely talented player, in his prime, playing a key position in the defense your new head coach is installing.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0