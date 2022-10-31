ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment

By Sheri Walsh
 3 days ago
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has tested positive again for COVID-19. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he also tested positive for the virus.

Walensky, who has been isolating at her Massachusetts home since she was first diagnosed on Oct. 21, started developing mild symptoms and tested positive again on Sunday after taking a course of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, the CDC said in a statement.

"CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky experienced mild symptoms from her recent COVID-19 infection, completed a course of Paxlovid, and, after a period of isolation, tested negative for the virus," the CDC said Monday.

"On Sunday, Dr. Walensky began to develop mild symptoms and has again tested positive. Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually," the CDC added.

The CDC has reported on Paxlovid rebound, which causes COVID-19 symptoms to return after a patient takes the five-day regimen of the antiviral.

While the pills have proven effective in preventing serious disease and death among older people, and those who are immunocompromised, they have provided less benefit for younger adults who can experience a return of symptoms.

As Walensky, 53, recovers from her rebound COVID-19 case, Gov. Hogan tweeted he has isolated, as well.

"Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home," Hogan said Monday. "Fortunately, I'm up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal."

This is the second time Hogan, 66, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case last year.

As COVID-19 cases continue to ease worldwide with the latest weekly numbers showing a 19% drop in cases and a 15% drop in deaths, two new Omicron sub variants, XBB and BQ.1, have emerged.

At this point, the World Health Organization has not designated XBB and BQ.1 as specific variants of concern.

