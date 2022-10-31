The fate of affirmative action

The Supreme Court took up arguments that could affect how colleges use race in admissions. Did your Instagram account violate community guidelines today? Probably not. And a coveted chunk of property is for sale in Florida – but there's a catch. It's *checks notes* ...yes, underwater.

👻 Trick or treat! I'm Laura Davis – and this is Halloween. Here's all the boos ... I mean news ... you need to know.

☝️ But first, we need to talk about candy corn. Originally called "chicken feed," it's now the Halloween candy that divides a nation. Love it or hate it, here's more about candy corn.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

SCOTUS debates race-conscious college admissions

In one of the most controversial cases before the court this year, the Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled deep skepticism Monday over the use of race-conscious admissions at American colleges. During nearly five hours of at-times heated arguments, justices debated litigation involving policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that permit admissions offices to weigh race as one of many factors that help decide who will be accepted. The outcome could have profound implications – beyond higher education. Here's what we know.

Do all colleges use race in admissions? No. In fact, many don't.

No. In fact, many don't. Affirmative action cases head to SCOTUS. It doesn't look good. | Opinion

head to SCOTUS. It doesn't look good. | How has affirmative action shaped higher education? We break it down.

We break it down. 📸 Protesters rally as SCOTUS hears affirmative action cases.

Your Instagram account isn't suspended. Probably.

No account. Account suspended. Your account violated community guidelines. Hold the pet pics, y'all. People logging into their Instagram accounts on Monday morning were met with a wide array of no-go messages. After floods of users reported having their account suspended or seeing messages that their account was deleted, Instagram tweeted an apology and said it was looking into the problem. One Twitter user who said they tried to appeal their Instagram account’s suspension said they were met with an error message when they tried to log back in that said their username didn't "appear to belong to an account."

Ready to leave Instagram? How to deactivate or delete your account.

How to deactivate or delete your account. Just need to get in touch? Here's how to contact Instagram.

What everyone's talking about

Does anyone know what took down the EgyptAir flight?

what took down the EgyptAir flight? 'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh on LIV Golf.

Pat Perez gets last laugh on LIV Golf. Critics are wrong: Elections have never been more secure. | Opinion

Elections have never been more secure. | Can kids wear puffy coats in car seats? Nope, safety experts say.

Nope, safety experts say. 'The Sound of Music': Julie Andrews 'didn't regret' that one moment.

Julie Andrews 'didn't regret' that one moment. Can common infections trigger lifelong health problems? It's possible.

It's possible. Abortion bans are getting more extreme. Contraception, marriage equality could be next. | Opinion

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in tax returns dispute

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his long-running legal battle with the House Ways and Means Committee over access to years of his tax returns. The House committee asked the IRS for Trump's records in 2021 to help assess the IRS' presidential audit program, a request the committee described as a "plainly legitimate area for congressional inquiry and possible legislation." Trump's request came days after the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to reconsider an earlier ruling that sided with the House committee. Keep reading.

Trump companies on trial: In opening statements, prosecutors argue the case is about 'greed and cheating.'

A real estate asset that's really, truly underwater

It's an amazing location, but it needs a little work. For a cool $43 million, you could be the proud owner of a much-coveted waterfront Florida property. The only catch is that the "waterfront part" is literal. Like, super-literal. The parcel on offer is submerged under the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck, sand and seagrass. After years of wrangling to clear the legal baggage, owner William Swaim said, it's ready for the market. He’ll even help by filling it in with dirt and building a seawall (that will cost an extra $3.5 million). In recent years, submerged land has been developed into sites for homes and high-end condos. And as more buyers become willing to do the legwork, conservation becomes a concern. Enter the floating mansions concept.

Real quick

NYC will pay $36 million to men exonerated in Malcolm X's killing.

to men exonerated in Malcolm X's killing. Homicides in Delphi, Indiana: Man arrested in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls.

Man arrested in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls. NFL Week 8 winners and losers: Eagles QB in MVP race; Rams struggling.

Eagles QB in MVP race; Rams struggling. Feds charge Paul Pelosi attacker with assault, attempted kidnapping.

with assault, attempted kidnapping. Apology not enough: Harbaugh expects criminal charges in tunnel incident.

Harbaugh expects criminal charges in tunnel incident. S. Korea probes deadly crowd surge amid questions over cause, security.

amid questions over cause, security. Defenders, Vipers ... Brahmas? Names, logos unveiled for XFL reboot.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

🗳 Georgia governor's debate: On Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against Stacey Abrams in their final debate ahead of the midterms. The two sparred over topics like voter integrity, housing and foster care. More takeaways from the debate.

👉 Afghan special forces soldiers trained by American troops are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine; Pentagon focuses on halting attacks on Ukraine infrastructure. Monday's news from Ukraine.

👻 Your scary-cute Halloween pets

Last week, my cat Queen Susie demanded I put her photo in The Short List and ask for pictures from readers of their own pets in costume. Meet Bogart, Lola, Luna, Malcolm Reynolds and Otis! Batdog Luna says: "I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batdog." And Bogart dressed up as his favorite actor – Humphrey Bogart, of course! We love to see it.

A big spooky shout-out to readers Catie Kovelman and Luna from Los Angeles; Michelle Lindsey and Bogart from Daniel Island, South Carolina; Alissa Cleland and Lola from Shelby Township, Michigan; and from New York City, Michael Bert and Malcolm Reynolds, Libby McKnight and Otis. Thank you for sharing your photos. Hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween! 🎃

Sexy baby. Sexy cat. Sexy Donald Trump? Have costumes gone too far?

Have costumes gone too far? How old is too old to trick-or-treat? That depends on where you live.

That depends on where you live. Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion on 'Today' and more daytime host Halloween costumes.

A break from the news

💌 Dating advice: Help! My best friend cheated on her boyfriend with the guy I like.

Help! My best friend cheated on her boyfriend with the guy I like. 🙀 Looking for a Halloween scream? We've ranked the 75 best horror films of this century.

We've ranked the 75 best horror films of this century. 👨‍🎤 The stars are out for Halloween! Diddy channels Joker, plus costumes from Lizzo, Kyle Jenner, Riverdale cast and more celebs.

Diddy channels Joker, plus costumes from Lizzo, Kyle Jenner, Riverdale cast and more celebs. 😎 This year, I'm dressed as 'celebrity in the airport.' Here's the lazy person's guide to Halloween costumes.

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.