Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
abovethelaw.com

Amid Fallout From Antisemitic Rants, George Floyd Conspiracy Theories, And More, Kanye West Turns To Familiar Biglaw Face For Legal Help

CHECK OUT THE UPDATE: Brown Rudnick is backing away from Ye. Kanye West’s never been one to steer away from controversy, but lately it’s gotten even worse. He launched antisemitic attacks on social media that got him booted from Twitter, and teed up buying Parler. He spread vicious, unfounded rumors that it wasn’t former police officer Derek Chauvin that caused George Floyd’s death but rather fentanyl — and as a result is facing a $250 million lawsuit. He wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. He’s been dropped by Balenciaga and his Adidas contract is “under review.”
Reuters

Trump Organization fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19. McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial. He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday's lunch break.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
SEATTLE, WA
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing the tech billionaire, claiming she was racially discriminated against and forced to work in unsanitary conditions

Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing him over claims she was made to work in unsanitary conditions. Mercedes Wedaa also accused the Amazon founder of racial discrimination and wrongful termination. A lawyer for Bezos said they had investigated the claims and they lacked merit. Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper, Mercedes Wedaa, is suing...

