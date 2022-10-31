CHECK OUT THE UPDATE: Brown Rudnick is backing away from Ye. Kanye West’s never been one to steer away from controversy, but lately it’s gotten even worse. He launched antisemitic attacks on social media that got him booted from Twitter, and teed up buying Parler. He spread vicious, unfounded rumors that it wasn’t former police officer Derek Chauvin that caused George Floyd’s death but rather fentanyl — and as a result is facing a $250 million lawsuit. He wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. He’s been dropped by Balenciaga and his Adidas contract is “under review.”

