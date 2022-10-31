Read full article on original website
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Michael Cohen says the DOJ should look into whether Trump is keeping photocopies of classified documents
Michael Cohen is urging the DOJ to investigate if Trump kept photocopies of top-secret files. He speculated that Trump has more files out there that the DOJ hasn't found yet. Cohen accused Trump of using "Art of the Deal" tactics to trade these files for other documents. Michael Cohen, former...
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Estate Of Slain Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Production To Resume In 2023
Almost one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the movie set of Rust after Alec Baldwin shot her by accident with a loaded firearm, the two parties have reached a settlement. In February, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting after the actor shot...
Paul Haggis' ex-wife says she's afraid of Church of Scientology backlash for testifying at his trial
Paul Haggis' ex-wife Deborah Rennard testified in the filmmaker's defense on Wednesday. Rennard said she felt compelled to speak out but worried about Church of Scientology backlash. Haggis' attorneys have suggested he is being framed for becoming a vocal critic of Scientology. The ex-wife of Paul Haggis, the "Crash" director...
Amber Heard’s Lawyers Say Battle Between Her Insurers Is ‘Prejudicial’ to Her Appeal of $10M Verdict for Johnny Depp
Amber Heard’s lawyers are trying to halt depositions in a civil dispute between two insurance companies fighting over their financial liability for the $10 million she owes Johnny Depp. A new filing on Monday says Heard’s lawyers don’t want the case to proceed while she’s appealing the $10 million...
Amid Fallout From Antisemitic Rants, George Floyd Conspiracy Theories, And More, Kanye West Turns To Familiar Biglaw Face For Legal Help
CHECK OUT THE UPDATE: Brown Rudnick is backing away from Ye. Kanye West’s never been one to steer away from controversy, but lately it’s gotten even worse. He launched antisemitic attacks on social media that got him booted from Twitter, and teed up buying Parler. He spread vicious, unfounded rumors that it wasn’t former police officer Derek Chauvin that caused George Floyd’s death but rather fentanyl — and as a result is facing a $250 million lawsuit. He wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. He’s been dropped by Balenciaga and his Adidas contract is “under review.”
Black Staffer Sues Planned Parenthood For Allegedly Firing Her After Complaints Of Racial Discrimination
A Black former Planned Parenthood director sued the reproductive health organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19) for allegedly firing her as retaliation for her complaints about workplace race discrimination. In the federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nicole Moore said the organization has...
Kanye West Loses Melinda Gates' Divorce Lawyer After Anti-Semitic Remarks, Still Hashing Out Settlement With Kim
Kanye West continues to feel the fallout from his antisemitic remarks and has lost his new divorce lawyer — famous for representing Melinda Gates — weeks before he’s set to face off with his ex, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation reveal that...
Special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents urges Trump lawyers, DOJ to refine disputes
Raymond Dearie, the special master, asked both sides for estimates about how many documents were disputed so he could prepare staffing to meet a Dec. 16 deadline for his review. USA TODAY. Dearie said 21,792 pages of non-classified documents were seized at Mar-a-Lago. Dearie said Trump contested one document as...
Attorney representing class action against American Express blasts company after it allegedly seeks to dismiss
The attorney representing plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by American Express sent a letter to the company's lawyers accusing it of hypocrisy.
Trump Organization fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19. McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial. He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday's lunch break.
Trump Org. CFO will spill tax fraud to New York jury, prosecutors say
In opening statements, Manhattan prosecutors promised the 'inside story' from former Trump Organization money man Allen Weisselberg.
Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing the tech billionaire, claiming she was racially discriminated against and forced to work in unsanitary conditions
Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing him over claims she was made to work in unsanitary conditions. Mercedes Wedaa also accused the Amazon founder of racial discrimination and wrongful termination. A lawyer for Bezos said they had investigated the claims and they lacked merit. Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper, Mercedes Wedaa, is suing...
