Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
theleadernews.com
Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years
Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
Houston's Community Artists' Collective to celebrate 35th anniversary with festival
Shelly Carroll and Andre Haywood are among the featured artists to perform at the Community Artists' Collective 35th anniversary event FestEve!35 on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Community Artists' Collective) On Nov. 12, the Community Artists’ Collective will hold FestEve!35 to mark 35 years of bringing arts and culture to the Houston...
hellowoodlands.com
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
Pure Barre will serve Conroe beginning in January
Pure Barre will open in Conroe in January. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Pure Barre fitness studio will open at 4507 W. Davis St., Ste. 160, Conroe, in January. The business is a fitness studio that offers full-body workouts with low-impact exercises in group settings. 932-344-1366. www.instagram.com/purebarreconroe. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Modern Japanese food, streetwear boutique announced for Upper Kirby project
Two new tenants have been announced for The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby, including an urban streetwear retailer and a modern Japanese restaurant. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Update: A spokesperson for The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby told Community Impact construction will begin on the spaces for the two new businesses...
Keep Pearland Beautiful to host dinner celebrating 40th anniversary
The nonprofit operates the Stella Roberts Recycling Center in Pearland. (Community Impact staff) Keep Pearland Beautiful, a nonprofit environmental outreach organization, will host a dinner and happy hour event celebrating 40 years of operation on Nov. 17 at 2320 Hatfield Road, Pearland. KPB will present its annual report and give awards to community leaders and volunteers, according to a press release. The organization, founded in 1982, performs citywide cleanup efforts and provides educational outreach to Pearland and Alvin ISDs. 281-489-2795. www.pearlandrecycles.com.
Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston
A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
Hope Resale offers upscale items in Montgomery
Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Hope Resale) Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery. The business offers upscale resale items, such as clothing and furniture. The business takes donations only. An appointment is needed to donate. www.facebook.com/hoperesale.org. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper...
New candy shop in the Heights will allow customers to watch treats be made
The shop is known for its store design, which allows customers to view the candy-making process, including the addition of color and the shaping, pulling and cutting of the candy. (Courtesy Papabubble) Construction is underway on a new location of the Barcelona-based candy store Papabubble at 927 Studewood St., Ste....
Gift guide: 18 holiday gift ideas located in the Pearland, Friendswood area
Gifts for sale inside Two Friends Gifts. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, Pearland and Friendswood have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the athlete. 1. Pearland Bicycles. offers...
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
Construction to begin soon on Billiards Factory distribution center in Tomball
Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30 days. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30...
Crunch Fitness coming to Cypress this winter
Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress by the end of 2022. (Matt Payne/Community Impact) Fitness club Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress at the end of 2022 at 25632 Hwy. 290, Cypress. Crunch Fitness offers gym memberships for its facilities with weight machines, fitness classes, locker rooms and other features. Crunch Fitness has locations across the globe and touts a judgment-free space for people of all fitness levels to work on their goals. 281-715-0330. www.crunchcypresstx.com.
Read more about market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 1617 Hawthorne Street. (Courtesy HAR) The total number of homes sold was lower in September in all five local ZIP codes when compared to September of the previous year. The median price of homes sold rose in all five ZIP codes when comparing those two months.
25+ live music performances planned in Cy-Fair this November
Cy-Fair residents do not need to travel far to see talented artists perform. (Courtesy Canva) With a growing live-music scene in their own backyard, Cy-Fair residents do not need to travel far to see talented artists perform. Several area venues host live music each weekend with genres varying from classic rock and country to smooth jazz.
Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster
In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City
Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
