ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pure Barre will serve Conroe beginning in January

Pure Barre will open in Conroe in January. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Pure Barre fitness studio will open at 4507 W. Davis St., Ste. 160, Conroe, in January. The business is a fitness studio that offers full-body workouts with low-impact exercises in group settings. 932-344-1366. www.instagram.com/purebarreconroe. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Keep Pearland Beautiful to host dinner celebrating 40th anniversary

The nonprofit operates the Stella Roberts Recycling Center in Pearland. (Community Impact staff) Keep Pearland Beautiful, a nonprofit environmental outreach organization, will host a dinner and happy hour event celebrating 40 years of operation on Nov. 17 at 2320 Hatfield Road, Pearland. KPB will present its annual report and give awards to community leaders and volunteers, according to a press release. The organization, founded in 1982, performs citywide cleanup efforts and provides educational outreach to Pearland and Alvin ISDs. 281-489-2795. www.pearlandrecycles.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston

A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hope Resale offers upscale items in Montgomery

Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Hope Resale) Hope Resale opened Oct. 18 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery. The business offers upscale resale items, such as clothing and furniture. The business takes donations only. An appointment is needed to donate. www.facebook.com/hoperesale.org. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crunch Fitness coming to Cypress this winter

Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress by the end of 2022. (Matt Payne/Community Impact) Fitness club Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress at the end of 2022 at 25632 Hwy. 290, Cypress. Crunch Fitness offers gym memberships for its facilities with weight machines, fitness classes, locker rooms and other features. Crunch Fitness has locations across the globe and touts a judgment-free space for people of all fitness levels to work on their goals. 281-715-0330. www.crunchcypresstx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster

In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City

Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy