Border Patrol rescues Guatemalan migrant after she falls from border wall

A woman from Guatemala has fallen from the U.S.-Mexico border wall while trying to cross into America illegally.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin announced this accident Monday afternoon.

He says the 33-year-old woman was crossing the border near Douglas, Ariz. when she fell.

According to him, emergency crews flew her to a local hospital. She is currently recovering there.

Chief Modlin pointed out Sunday evening a huge bust of undocumented immigrants agents encountered.

He said agents came in contact with 61 migrants on Wednesday, most of whom are Cuban citizens. Of those, he confirms 10 were children.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .