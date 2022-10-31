ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

Border Patrol rescues Guatemalan migrant after she falls from border wall

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nSaa_0itXwbSW00

A woman from Guatemala has fallen from the U.S.-Mexico border wall while trying to cross into America illegally.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin announced this accident Monday afternoon.

He says the 33-year-old woman was crossing the border near Douglas, Ariz. when she fell.

According to him, emergency crews flew her to a local hospital. She is currently recovering there.

Chief Modlin pointed out Sunday evening a huge bust of undocumented immigrants agents encountered.

He said agents came in contact with 61 migrants on Wednesday, most of whom are Cuban citizens. Of those, he confirms 10 were children.

——-
