Sylva Herald
WLOS.com
Christmas at Biltmore begins with the annual tree-raising
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is officially here! On Wednesday, the Biltmore Estate will celebrate with the annual Fraser fir Christmas tree arrival and raising in the Banquet Hall. The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is the final and largest holiday decoration installed inside Biltmore House before Christmas...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
iheart.com
Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival
With world-famous tattoo artists, this is your chance to get tattooed at the third annual Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival coming this weekend to Asheville!. Tickets are ONLY sold at the door for this show. • $22 for a 1-day pass. • $45 for a 3-day pass.
WLOS.com
Burgling bears: Videos capture black bears trying to open doors in Asheville community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People living in one Asheville community may want to ensure their doors stay locked after a couple of viewers shared videos of black bears trying to get into their homes. Eva Cogburn and Debbie Ellison -- both of Riceville -- shared three security videos, each...
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant 25 trees at Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An area bank and a local nonprofit are joining hands to plant trees in urban settings. TD Bank has partnered with Asheville GreenWorks to take trees to areas that need them most. On Wednesday, TD Bank and Asheville GreenWorks volunteers planted 25 trees at Hillcrest...
WLOS.com
Downtown Drinking: City council tables discussion of social district idea
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a downtown district that allows people to purchase and openly consume alcoholic beverages was tabled Thursday by Hendersonville City Council. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 890, which had bipartisan support. Sponsored by Rep. Tim Moffitt, of...
WLOS.com
Work to begin on $150,000 stormwater project in Asheville's Southside community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is getting some environmental help. Work is set to begin on a system to help with stormwater runoff in Asheville's Southside community. RiverLink received a $150,000 grant for a stormwater project near Erskine Street Apartments. The system will make it easier for...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Longtime Citizen Times reporter Boyle to join Asheville Watchdog team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the end of an era for the Asheville Citizen Times' "Answer Man." Friday will mark the last day for reporter John Boyle, who has been with the newspaper for 27 years. Boyle, perhaps best known for his “Answer Man” column, is joining the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”
Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
visitncsmokies.com
Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge
If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
